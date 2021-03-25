On Monday, March 22, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced that six economic development projects in five Appalachian counties have been selected for $14.2 million in Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program grants.

The projects, located in Floyd, Harlan, Laurel, Morgan and Perry counties, range from the construction of water treatment plants to robotic instruction and will revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through job creation and economic development. Since 2016, 54 projects in 21 counties have been selected for funding through the AML Pilot Program.

The projects include:

• $3.5 million to Perry County and the City of Hazard to improve the water systems of Perry County through the KY-15/KY-7 Interconnect and the development of a new Buckhorn Water Treatment Plant. The project will provide a reliable water source for 1,198 residential customers and 36 businesses in the Coal Fields Industrial Park that employ in excess of 370 people.

• $3.769 million to BPM Lumber of Laurel County for the purchase and installation of an optimized merchandising

system that will allow BPM to produce value-added hardwood lumber products. This will sustain 123 current jobs and allow for the re-employment of 62 employees at the London and Whitesburg locations who were previously laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• $400,000 to Backroads of Appalachia, a non-profit entity that supports job training and economic development through tourism and motor sports. Backroads will partner with local government and non-profit organizations to re-purpose an abandoned mine land property in Harlan County into a welcome center to increase regional motor sports tourism in Lynch. As a second chance employer, Backroads employs individuals in local addiction recovery programs and provides them with job training and paid employment.

• $3 million to fund the eKAMI Advanced Robotic Instruction Project in Morgan County. This project will build on eKAMI’s successful model of advanced CNC machining training by expanding instruction to include an advanced manufacturing robotics credential track for incarcerated individuals at the East Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County.

• $2.05 million to the City of Wheelwright and Floyd County for the construction of a new water treatment plant in Wheelwright that will replace an aging conventional sand filtration plant built in the 1930s. The new facility will assist in the re-opening of the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center that closed in 2012.

• $1.5 million to Harlan County Fiscal Court to bring natural gas infrastructure to the Harlan County Business Park project in Harlan County. This project will develop natural gas service for the Tri-Cities area of Harlan County and bring natural gas service to the Harlan County Business Park site on previously mined lands near Cumberland, Benham and Lynch. Harlan County Fiscal Court has worked to redevelop this site bringing new companies and up to 50 local jobs. The site has recently received certified Build-Ready status by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

“These projects are creating good jobs, more opportunity and a healthier future for Eastern Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “These projects mean drinkable water, training and re-employment for those who have been laid off. For many of our people, the projects will mean more peace of mind and a fresh start when so many need it as we emerge from this pandemic, from devastating storms and from the downturn in the coal economy.”

“While this funding was designed to help our coal mining communities recover from the downturn of the coal industry, it will also serve as an essential resource as our rural Appalachian region recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Rogers. “These grants will help meet important needs in our region, from improving access to clean, reliable water to opening new opportunities for jobs in Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said. “I appreciate the work of Gov. Beshear and Secretary Goodman to keep this program moving despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic. Congratulations to all of our communities that have competitively earned these grants.”

The Perry County Water Project is critical for the growth and success of the county, said officials, thanking state leaders.

“Growing opportunities could not be possible without our visionary leaders. Even though projects in our mountainous region are more difficult and costly to complete, our people deserve reliable water service in Appalachia,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “I’m thankful to have leaders at the state and federal levels that we can partner with, like Congressman Rogers and Gov. Beshear.”

“The City of Hazard would like to thank Congressman Rogers, Gov. Beshear and Secretary Goodman for being champions for water projects in hard-hit pockets of our county,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. “These improvements are critical to provide vital access to our citizens, increase economic opportunity and improve infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky. We are forever grateful for the opportunity to continue to work together and fight for clean and reliable water systems for our region,” said Mobelini.

More information about the AML Pilot Program can be found at AMLPILOT or by contacting Justin Adams, acting director of the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, at, (606) 594-4088, or, Justin.Adams@ky.gov.