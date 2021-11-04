On Oct. 29, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $735,500 in discretionary transportation funding and $230,000 in school safety funding to Perry County. The governor made the announcement as he joined legislators, local leaders and Molina Healthcare executives to celebrate the grand opening of Molina Healthcare’s new One Stop Help Center in Hazard.

Beshear presents $735,500 for road resurfacing in Perry County

Gov. Beshear presented a $735,500 ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for resurfacing sections of 20 county roads as requested by the Perry County Fiscal Court and Perry County Judge-

Executive Scott Alexander.

“This funding is critical for the continued growth of our local economy. We know the importance of infrastructure and good roads for our local citizens. We thank the Governor for his continued support of our growth and infrastructure,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

The roads identified for surface improvements include: Hull School Road (County Road 1063), Napier Farm Road (County Road 1022), America Lane (County Road 1912), Jordan Hill Drive (County Road 1094), Penny Lane (County Road 1491), Charles Lane (County Road 1913), William Bend Road (County Road 1096), Big Rock Lane (County Road 1490), Maggard Hollow Road (County Road 1162), Campbell’s Branch Road (County Road 1128), Deer Fork Lane (County Road 1125), Wagon Wheel Drive (County Road 1099), Flat Gap Road (County Road 1308), Wicks Branch Road (County Road 1127), Noble Lane (County Road 1060), Fields Fork Road (County Road 1230), Docks Hollow Road (County Road 1018), Bailey Branch Road (County Road 1283), Alice Branch Road (County Road 1888) and Laura Serilda Lane (County Road 1890).

Together, officials said, the projects cover 9.7 miles, and nine of the 20 projects have been completed. The funding is administered by the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear and the department approved and provided $87,300 to the City of Hazard for resurfacing parts of five streets.

“The Transportation Cabinet’s mission is to provide an efficient and modern transportation infrastructure for Kentuckians. That mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways. It extends also to the county roads and city streets that lead to your front door, or to your school, or work place or house of worship,” said Gov. Beshear. “Local streets and roads are vitally important to the people who use them, and I’m happy that we’re able to provide this funding.”

Through the end of September, the Beshear Administration has awarded more than $33 million in discretionary transportation funds.

Gov. Beshear presents $230,000 for school safety in Perry County

In April, Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families in addition to improving conditions for motorists. The Governor charged KYTC with targeting sites and settling priorities for the projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects were identified.

Gov. Beshear presented a $230,000 ceremonial check from KYTC, representing the administration’s commitment to a pair of projects to increase safety around two elementary schools. Both projects focus on making it easier for drivers to see other traffic and lane markings.

Most of the funding — $210,000 — is for design of a project to excavate part of a hillside that forms a horseshoe curve on Kentucky Highway 476 near Robinson Elementary School. The curve, at the intersection of Kentucky Highways 476 and 3351, is within 500 feet of the main entrance to the school. The excavation will give drivers a longer range of sight for oncoming traffic while entering and leaving school property.

The remaining $20,000 is for updated striping and new thermoplastic lane markings at the intersection of ARH Parkway and Hal Rogers Parkway near West Perry Elementary School in Hazard. Most of the markings are old and difficult to see, said officials. New markings will make for better visibility for buses and other vehicles, increasing traffic safety, officials said.

“As governor, and as a dad, I believe the safety of our school children is a top priority. Early on in my administration, we recognized a need and an opportunity to make streets and roads near our schools safer for Kentucky students, educators and families,” said Beshear. “Now we’re getting it done,” he said.