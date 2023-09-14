The plot of land that once held The Grand Hotel, a central part of downtown Hazard that burnt down eight years ago, is set to see a new lease of life.

Mayor "Happy" Mobelini and Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards have shared plans to turn the site into a versatile outdoor recreational space.

“It was the worst fire downtown has ever seen pretty much,” said Mobelini. “We lost The Grand Hotel, the Peking restaurant, several businesses that were in it and several homes because people lived there and it’s been a blank hole for eight years”

Mobelini said the city acquired the property roughly a year and a half ago. Initially, there were attempts to salvage a part of The Grand Hotel owing to its historical significance.

“What we tried to do was save part of The Grand Hotel, for the historical fact, but the structural engineer said it had to be torn down,” Mobelini said. “So what we’ve done now is come up with a plan, the city commission, myself and city manager. Right now it’s a work in progress. We’re going to try and have it ready by Oct. 7 to have it ready for October Fest and use part of it then.”

Mobelini explained it would be a versatile space that could be a conduit for events on Main Street.

“It’s going to have indoor-outdoor carpet, it’s going to have space for food trucks and it’s already plumbed for water and has an electricity hookup. What we want is to fix it kind of like an outdoor market,” said Mobelini.

According to Mobelini, the space could be a hub for various events, suggesting the possibility of hosting an ice skating rink during Christmas in a Smalltown event and creating another venue for Thursdays in the Triangle.

“We thought about for Christmas in a Smalltown, we could have the ice skating rink here,” he said. “It could be for any type of event that we have. Our farmer’s market is really big but you can’t put anymore down there, it’s too crowded. So Thursdays in the Triangle, might be Thursday’s in the Market.”

Mobelini said the whole project is still being determined financially, focusing on building the foundation first.

“We don’t have estimates right now, we’re just getting the groundwork right now,” said Mobelini. “We have to put in concrete walls, all the prep work and then there’s going to be 17 tons of gravel on top of that. We’ve already ordered the astroturf but we’re not going to put it in until it’s prepped.”

Richards also expressed optimism about the project, stating, “We have a couple park areas in town and they’re all really well used and really well loved, so we think this will add to that.”

Richards emphasized the utility of having a permanent space for regular events downtown. The new space would include three to five stalls for food trucks and a similar number for market stalls.

“We’re thinking somewhere around three to five dedicated food truck stalls and also three to five market stalls as well,” she said. “We’re still trying to figure out the layout but there are things we know for sure we want. We want to have a space for stage, we want to have a space for public area, a space where people can play games. We also want to have permanent seating here. Now where everything ends up falling in that, we’re working with a student from the University of Kentucky, who is through the program called Studio Appalachia, so she’s been working with us on it.”

In a nod to the history of The Grand Hotel, Richards said they hope to integrate the site's significant limestone pieces into the park's design.

As the city awaits the revival of this downtown landmark, Mobelini said he wants this to be a sign to the community that they are working to make Hazard better.

“I hope people see that we are trying to revive downtown,” said Mobelini. “If people come up with a good idea, we want to try and make it happen.”