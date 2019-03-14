Grand jury to consider murder case against Perry man

The case against a man accused of murder in connection with a fatal shooting will be heard by a Perry County grand jury for possible indictment.
James Ronnie McIntosh, 45, of Busy, was arrested on Feb. 28 for the murder of Danny Ray Mullins, 42, of Chavies, on Feb. 27.
During a preliminary hearing March 8, two witnesses took the stand, revealing the suspected motive for the murder. The first witness called was Det. Paul Campbell with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 27, Campbell testified, off-duty Deputy Matt Mullins, of the PCSO, was on his way to work when he saw a body on Fourseam Road. Mullins, Campbell said, ordered a passing vehicle to stop and call 911 while he checked on the body.
The man’s body was face down with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and back, said Campbell. Mullins detained the vehicle’s driver for questioning, and they were later released, said Campbell.
Campbell said upon his arrival to Fourseam, the crime scene was marked off. Multiple items of evidence were found on the scene and throughout the course of the investigation linking McIntosh to the murder, Campbell said.
Footprints matching Mullins’ shoes were located in front of his vehicle, Campbell said, indicating that he had been pacing at some point. Mullins’s body was a few feet away from his vehicle, Campbell said. There were multiple spent bullet casings on the ground, he continued. All of the doors on Mullins’ vehicle were closed and all the windows were up, except for the window of the driver’s side, said Campbell.
Mullins’ phone was in his pocket and he had nothing in his hands, Campbell said. A zippered gun case was located in the passenger seat of Mullins’ vehicle, Campbell said. The case, Campbell said, was unzipped and a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson Special revolver was inside the case.
During the autopsy, Campbell said, it was determined that Mullins had eight wounds, including three to the head, one in each arm, one lodged in the spine and two more in his back. Campbell said the pattern of the wounds’ entry and exit points, the location of the casings and the placement of the body were all indicative of Mullins being shot in the back, as if he were trying to get away.
Campbell said that McIntosh’s vehicle was located at the Holiday Inn Express parking lot at 3 a.m.
McIntosh was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. at his place of employment.
During McIntosh’s interview, Campbell said, McIntosh claimed that Mullins had called him at 10 a.m. the day of the shooting and accused him of having an affair with his wife.
McIntosh said the two met and, at the meeting, Mullins appeared to have something in his hand and said he had photos and “something else for him” and reached into his car, said Campbell. McIntosh said he feared for his life so he reached for his own gun and shot Mullins in self-defense. He then left the scene and discarded the gun off the bridge at Long John Silvers.
Campbell said McIntosh told investigators he had never been in trouble before and was scared.
Campbell said based solely on physical evidence, it does not appear that McIntosh was acting in self-defense. Mullins was feet away from his weapon and had nothing in his hands, Campbell said. Additionally, if McIntosh was as afraid as he claimed, he would not have agreed to show up for a meeting. Also, Campbell questioned the number of shots fired.
“Why fire more than two? Why fire more than three, four ...,” said Campbell.
Attorney David Johnson, representing McIntosh, made a motion to the court for a bond reduction and that McIntosh be allowed to be released on home incarceration.
Perry Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair opposed the motion for a bond reduction, stating the evidence and seriousness of the case shows McIntosh is a danger to the community.
“This is a very serious offense. This is murder,” said Blair. “Given his behavior and the gravity of what happened, I think he is a danger to the community.”
Perry County District Court Judge Cody Goehring said considering the evidence and factors of both sides, he believes the seriousness of the crime could push McIntosh to run if released to home incarceration. Additionally, he said that, if released, McIntosh could be a threat to witnesses, especially one who told investigators he had admitted to the crime.
“There’s a very real possibility that if Mr. McIntosh was released on an insufficient bond that he might pose a threat to her,” said Goehring.
The case is scheduled to be heard by a grand jury, however, a date has yet to be determined.
McIntosh’s bond remains at $250,000 cash or $500,000 of property and he is still currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
