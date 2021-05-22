Thursday, May 13, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held for TVS Cable's new Broadband Store in Hazard. TVS Cable and their parent company, Thacker-Grigsby Communications, announced the grand opening of their new “Broadband Store,” located in the Daniel Boone Plaza last week, and said the TVS Cable company realizes Broadband has become a necessity and therefore sees the need to be more available to their customers.

At the new Broadband Store, TVS Cable officials said, they will have customer service reps available to take applications for service, explain all services available, make any changes to a service, take payments, or just answer any questions customers may have.

Local community leaders attended the ceremony and grand opening, and said they are grateful to have a partnership with TVS Cable.

“We really appreciate (TVS) being a great community partner. We're so excited to have (them) here in the shopping center,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini, also the principal of Hazard High School, agreed, and stated that the company has always supported both the city and the school system. “TVS has always supported all of our schools,” said Mobelini.

Janet Smith, president of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and community welcomes TVS Cable's expansion to that area of Hazard.

“We welcome TVS Cable to our part of the neighborhood. He said they have 108 employees total so we'll have some of those employees here in Perry County,” said Smith.

Officials said the company has been working for the past few years to meet the growing demands for Broadband by building “Fiber to the Home” throughout the City of Hazard.

“We've been here 41 years now,” said Archie Everage, of TVS Cable. “We're proud to have a fiber rope system in the City of Hazard.”

“Fiber to the Home” is currently the most reliable and dependable method of delivering internet, video and phone service, said officials. They continued, adding that the company is also getting prepared to build out to other areas of the county while continuously upgrading equipment on the existing cable to meet the needs of their customers. As a result of the growing needs, TVS Cable said they have several speed packages available in all of our service areas, that can meet anyone's needs.

As a part of the store's opening, TVS Cable officials said they felt it was also important to be there and help their customers take advantage of the new Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. The EBB program is a temporary emergency federal government benefit program operated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that is intended to reduce a customer's broadband internet access service bill by up to $50 per month for a limited time.

Households can qualify for the EBB program by showing that at least one member of their household meets one of the following criteria:

• qualifies for the FCC's Lifeline program by having a household income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or by someone in the household participating in the federal assistance programs Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) or the Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit;

• is approved for the free or reduced price school breakfast/lunch program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

• experienced substantial documented loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020 with a total household income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and below $198,000 for joint filers;

• or received a federal Pell grant in the current award year.

For more information about the EBB program, visit, https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit. TVS Cable and Thacker-Grigsby Communications are both participating in this program and can help anyone interested in signing up.