Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced today that applications will be available April 1, 2021, to apply for grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act program, known as VOCA.

“Victims of violent crime have faced horrific events most of us cannot even imagine, and it is imperative that we provide them with the resources needed to transform their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding continues my administration’s commitment of providing direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes as they walk the path toward healing and recovery, holding offenders accountable and creating a Better Kentucky, so that all Kentuckians can experience safety and security within their homes and communities.”

The Governor said VOCA is the only federal grant program supporting direct assistance services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes. The primary purpose of the VOCA grant program is to extend and enhance services to survivors of violent crime. Anyone who has suffered physical, sexual, financial, or emotional harm as the result of the commission of a crime is eligible to receive VOCA-supported assistance services that respond to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims, assist them in stabilizing their lives after victimization, help them understand and navigate the criminal justice process, and/or help restore a measure of security and safety for survivors.

“The annual grant funding supported by VOCA allows the commonwealth to continue putting vital services within reach of every survivor and victim of violent crime so they can strengthen their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing in the aftermath of a crime,” said Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble. “It is essential that grant funding, like VOCA, continues to be available to advocates, service providers and law enforcement so they can help crime victims receive the justice they deserve and reclaim their lives.”

Eligible applicants include public agencies and nonprofit programs such as domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers, prosecutorial and law enforcement-based crisis intervention programs, and other advocacy programs that provide direct services to crime victims. State agencies, local units of government, and private not-for-profit organizations may apply for these funds. The application offers additional information on which services qualify, which is available on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants (IG), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System. New applicants will be required to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date. Applicants should also note that validating a new user account requires 48 to 72 hours.

Applications are due by May 14 at 6 p.m. EST and awards are expected to be announced in September.

Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at, JUSGMB@ky.gov.

In 1984, Congress passed the Victims of Crime Act, which established the Crime Victim’s Fund. The Fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders and does not include tax dollars. Interested organizations may learn more about the federal VOCA program by visiting, http://ovc.ojp.gov/about/crime-victims-fund.