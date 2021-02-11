On Monday, Feb. 8, several local and state leaders gathered to celebrate at a groundbreaking ceremony that was held for the Ky. 80/Ky. 476 interconnect waterline that will be placed on Ky. 80. The interconnect will be located on the Knott County/Perry County line behind the Marathon Station at Jamestown Village.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the interconnect is another step the city and county are taking to solve the ongoing water issues being experienced across Hazard and Perry County.

“This is only the first step of the project,” said Mobelini.

The city and county, he said, plan to place another interconnect on Route 7, a water plant on Liberty Street and a new plant at Buckhorn.

“This will really help this end of the county,” Mobelini said.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the installation of the interconnects and the other steps being taken to resolve the water problems are vital to the area’s growth.

“It (water) is the foundation of life, not only for the safety of our citizens but for the economic growth of this community,” said Alexander. “It’s hard sometimes when we hear our people say nothing is happening, but it is happening. Our people are working behind the scenes to secure projects such as this. This water line is critical to our growth, it’s critical to continue the success of eastern Kentucky.”

Don Gibson, chairman of the board for the Knott County Water and Sewage District, said Knott County will be supplying the water for the interconnect, and he looks forward to seeing the residents of the area receive quality water access.

“We’ll be supplying the water that goes to these lines,” said Gibson. “Our main goal is to make sure the citizens of east Kentucky have got affordable, safe drinking water; that’s my number one goal whether it is in Knott County, Perry County, Letcher County, wherever it is. We’ve got people out here that’s hurting for water and we want to do out part.”

Gibson said he hopes to see the interconnect operational within a month.