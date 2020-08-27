On Aug. 26, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for SYKES at the Coal Fields Industrial Park in Chavies. The facility recently started construction on their renovations and officials with the company said they are hoping to hire a substantial number of new employees before the end of the year.

According to local officials and representatives of SYKES, the site is currently undergoing a $3 million renovation that will be approximately 43,000 square foot, and will be a state of the art facility once it is finished. The renovation, they said, includes several updates such as new lighting, fixtures, a new break room, a new floor plan and new equipment. In the next few months, SYKES officials said, they hope to hire 200-300 people by the first of 2021.

Glenn Pendergrass, the director of site operations at the Hazard SYKES/Intuit location, said he is looking forward to seeing the finished product and is excited to help shape the area's future.

“When I transitioned here to SYKES and I moved my family here, we came with ambition and a strong desire to grow and lead in our great community,” said Pendergrass. Pendergrass said his family and his work family would both continue to do what it takes to make the facility successful.

The project, said local officials, is going to help bring jobs and other businesses to the area, improving the quality of life in Perry County.

“We're doing things here and it's more than talk, it's actually happening,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “What used to happen in Silicon Valley, we're going to try to have it right here in the heart of Appalachia.”

Alexander said the continued growth of the area depends on residents' willingness to strive for the best in everything they do. “In order to attract and keep our youth and in order to attract and keep new businesses, we've got to be willing to show that we can do whatever it takes,” said Alexander. He continued, “When we do something, we take it up to the grand level. We create places that people want to come and live, people want to come and work.”

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini agreed, stating that the groundbreaking was an exciting step in the right direction for the youth of the area.

“I think this is just a great day for the citizens of Perry County and Hazard,” said Mobelini. “This is the first time, I've been principal for 25 years at the high school, and this is the first time I go back and talk to the seniors who may not want to go to college at this time and may want to take a gap year. They have a possibility right here in Perry County. The sky is the limit. They say for us to recreate ourselves, that's what we're trying to do.”

“This is an exciting time for Hazard, Perry County and the entire region,” said Betsy Clemons, the executive director of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce. “Our judge, our mayor and One East have worked hard, along with Intuit and SYKES, to make this possible,” she said.

This project, she said, is just another way that the community is able to see progress has not stopped just because of the current pandemic.

“We're able to show we really do have things going on right now even though we're in the middle of a pandemic,” said Clemons.

The progress, said Alexander, does not stop with this project, and local officials will continue to work on plans for further growing the area.

“I appreciate such the effort and such the momentum that we've got going in east Kentucky, and we're not done here. This is going to help us attract new businesses, we're going to be able to walk them in here and show them what we're able to do and we're going to continue doing it,” said Alexander.