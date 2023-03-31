PIKEVILLE — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles told those gathered at a campaign stop on March 24 that he is focused on rural issues and the challenges facing Eastern Kentucky.

Quarles, one of 12 candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary, said he “looks forward to being an advocate for Eastern Kentucky,” if elected.

That, he said, is especially focused on helping the region’s tourism

“God created a very beautiful part of the United States here and I want to work with your judge-executives and fiscal courts and legislators to make Eastern Kentucky a nationally-recognized tourist destination,” he said. “We don’t need to be Gatlinburg, we need to be Kentucky and I think it’s going to bring a lot of people into the area.”

Also, he said, ensuring the accessibility of broadband internet is vital.

“We’re going to finish the job,” he said. “There’s a lot of folks who want to live in beautiful areas and not in cities. We need to give them tools to come back as well.”

Quarles pointed to his work as agriculture commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic as proof of his leadership — through working with food banks and pantries to help them stay stocked, as well as through challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s in response to the pandemic.

“When the governor refused to contact my office back when it came to closures of agriculture businesses, we took him to court and, due to the work of my office, we kept over 500 family-owned businesses open during the lockdowns,” he said.

Quarles said he is pro-life and wants to work to improve the state’s foster care and adoption systems.

Also, he said he supports all forms of energy production in the commonwealth, including coal.

“I believe in American energy independence,” he said. “We need to get government out of the way, lower energy costs and help make the cost of doing business and living just a little bit better in our state.”

Quarles said he believes in supporting police and in supporting educators.

One key, Quarles said, is that he wants to be able to work together with others in state government to reach goals. He painted that as a contrast with how he believes Beshear works as governor.

“Right now, if the governor disagrees with you, he sues you,” Quarles said.

Quarles said he understands that Eastern Kentucky has heard promises before, but as a native of a rural area, he intends to work to fulfill them.

“It’s been two decades since we’ve had a governor from rural Kentucky,” he said. “I didn’t grow up in Eastern Kentucky, but I grew up on a tobacco farm.

“We want to bring that same work ethic that we have as ag commissioner to the governor’s office,” he said. “I understand that a lot of promises have been made here but not kept. I grew up in rural Kentucky, that when you shake somebody’s hand and meet somebody, when you make a promise and look somebody in the eye, you better deliver on it.”