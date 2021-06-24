Recently, a local business owner and his employees have expanded their merchandise to include another business. Jamie Nickles, owner of H & D Heating Supply, along with one of his employees, Rick Martin, have opened up a sports themed card shop within the other business.

The card shop buys, sells and trades sports cards, and also sells card collecting paraphernalia such as protective cases, books and sleeves. The shop, said Martin, has been set up for about a month and is something they wanted to do to enjoy their hobby as well as help collectors in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the recent limitations put on cards by many major retail stores, he said, has caused a lot of demand for cards.

“People got into this stuff that’s never really been into it because of COVID I think, where everybody’s been at home looking for hobbies and digging into their old stuff,” said Martin, stating that many people developed or rekindled an interest in cards while they were at home during the pandemic. That, coupled with other stores placing limits on the number of card boxes that can be purchased per day, he said, has made it hard for collectors. “It has put a big demand on card supplies,” he said.

The shop, said Martin, has a wide range of options for everybody.

“Most of these are stuff that’s affordable for people that’s starting collecting,” said Martin, explaining that the shop wanted to make finding cards easier on people in the area. “Most of them are pretty affordable for people trying to start a hobby. The more serious collectors, when they come in then we start talking among ourselves and pull out other stuff,” he said. The most expensive card being sold in the shop, said Martin, is a Lebron James card valued at $300.

After the shop opened the card section, they tried to have a community card break, but did not have enough participants. “We started — it’s called a card break — for people to buy spots,” said Martin, explaining that people can buy the team they want and get the cards on that team.

“We didn’t fill up all the spots,” he said. The shop plans to do more in the future once people learn about their opening.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here yet,” said Martin. “We’re just getting started. We hope to get some better stuff, more stuff.”

Both Martin and Nickles said they have been collecting for several years and have thousands of cards in their personal collections.

“That’s what me and him do — it’s all I do, that’s my hobby. He’s into the older cards and I mostly like the newer stuff so we’ve got the best of both worlds,” said Martin.

Martin said although the card section of the shop was just recently started up shortly after he got out of jail, he has collected since he was 10 years old when his father opened a card shop. When his father died, Martin said, he continued to collect the cards for a long time.

“We had a card shop when I was like 10. He passed away and I just kept collecting,” said Martin. “A lot of this stuff helps me think about him.”

After he got out of jail, Martin said, he was able to get a job at H & D Heating Supply and Nickles helped him get back into collecting cards, which has served as a way to keep him focused on making better choices and avoiding drugs, he said.

“I started collecting again when I got out of prison. It’s kept me out of a lot of trouble,” said Martin. “I fool with these as hard as I did drugs,” he said, adding that he has continued to make better choices with the support of Nickles and others.

“He found his new addiction, one that’s profitable,” said Nickles.

Nickles, who has collected for more than 30 years, said one of his pride and joy cards is the 1963 Pete Rose rookie card. Some of his other favorites in his collection include a Nolan Ryan rookie card, a Magic Johnson rookie card and a Larry Byrd rookie card.

“I’m all about old school (cards),” said Nickles. “It’s more of a retirement thing for me. I might depart with them but it’s going to be hard.”

Martin said his top cards in his personal collection include a graded Mike Trout rookie card valued at $7,000; a Kobe Bryant card valued at $800; a graded (10) Jacob Degrom autographed hat patch card (only 10 in the world) valued at $2,800; a Kobe Bryant rookie card valued at$700; and a Lebron James rookie card valued at $800. “There ain’t a card in here that’s less than $100,” said Martin, stating that his personal collection has several high value items.

The shop is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and accepts walk-in clients as well as scheduled visits. If anyone is interested in buying, selling, trading or talking about cards, they are encouraged to visit the shop or contact them.