This year, Halloween was different for many trick-or-treaters due to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local government and healthcare officials encouraged everyone who wanted to participate to practice social distancing, wear masks and stay in their neighborhoods.
Several residents chose to skip trick-or-treating this year, with parents keeping their children at home and others hanging signs up that read messages apologizing for not having candy. Several businesses canceled their Halloween-themed events and parties as well.
While some chose to opt out of the Halloween activities, others continued with their plans in adapted ways. For many businesses, such as Hometown Pharmacy of Hazard and Cash Express, this included a drive-through or walk-by event where trick-or-treating children could come up the facility and get baggies of candy with limited contact.
Envazion Gaming handed out free Halloween treat bags and free random gifts on Halloween. Also during that day, free ice cream sundaes were given to every child that came to the location. This, said representatives of the business, was done in memory of Sunday Hampton. Envazion Gaming also offered reduced prices for their services and all proceeds from Oct. 31 will go to the Hampton family.
Some residents, such as Phyllis Fugate, of Airport Gardens, used creative methods such as a candy chute to deliver candy.
Fugate said she was initially a little worried about how Halloween would be for children, but after a friend saw the pipe-chute idea to deliver candy, they built it and she felt more at ease knowing she would still be able to serve the community children.
“We've always had about 500 to 600 trick-or-treaters,” said Fugate. “It's been fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.