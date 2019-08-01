Hatton and Beshear visit PCCEK, discuss black lung

On July 25, state Rep. Angie Hatton and Attorney General Andy Beshear visited the Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky to discuss black lung and other illnesses, as well as the need for expanding affordable health care in the region.
PCCEK has many departments with a variety of services, and has approximately 75 exam rooms, said Barry Martin, the chief executive office director at Primary Care Center, during the tour. Martin said that the facility is always growing and trying to help people no matter what condition they may have.
“We really focus on whatever the community needs and the chronic care management. Black lung is one thing we’d like to work with, black lung and COPD,” Martin said, explaining that many people in this area would benefit from the expansion of those services.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is the Democratic nominee in this year’s race for Kentucky governor, said he believes that PCCEK is much needed in the community, and that the government needs to step up and do more to ensure people in rural areas are getting the services they need.
“The facility provides so many amazing services to the people of eastern Kentucky that otherwise would have to drive two to three hours just to get those services,” Beshear said. “I think what we heard today is the importance of expanding medicaid and its preservation to rural healthcare.
“The fact that someone suffering from black lung right now would have to drive to Lexington or Louisville to be diagnosed for a condition they have is wrong,” Beshear said. “We need to make sure people can get services in their own community and that we can get them healthier.”
Hatton, who sponsored bipartisan legislation to make it easier for coal miners to claim workers’ compensation for black lung-related illnesses, agreed, explaining that the numbers of people being diagnosed with black lung are continually rising, which could be problematic for many people.
“We are right on the verge of a black lung epidemic,” said Hatton. “As coal production is in decline, you’d think that black lung would be in decline, but it’s not. Increased mechanization of mines, as well as how low the coal sinks are now and how much rock gets dug up with the coal, has caused a black lung epidemic.”
