Recently, several organizations coordinated the Hazard-Perry County Week of the Young Child, celebrated from April 4-8 this year. The event was celebrated across the community as a way to recognize the community’s youngest learners, their teachers and caregivers. Participating partners included Save the Children, Hazard Independent Schools, Perry County Schools, Family Resource Centers, the Appalachian Early Childhood Network, the Eastern Streams Community Early Childhood Council and the Hazard-Perry County Cradle to Career Coalition.

The annual celebration has been sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children since 1972, and is centered on daily themes including Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. A kickoff event was held on Monday, April 4, at Hazard City Hall where Appalachian Early Childhood Network Director Becky Stacy provided opening remarks.

During the kickoff event, Stacy noted that the first five years of a child’s life lays the foundation for their success in school and beyond, and she stressed the importance of high quality, affordable, accessible, early childhood education and care and emphasized the need for more child care centers and family child care homes in the region. “The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s opportunities are our responsibilities, and to recommit ourselves to ensuring that each and every child experiences the type of early learning environment – at home, at child care and in the community – that will build better futures for all children,” said Stacy.

As part of the celebration, all Hazard Independent and Perry County elementary schools, as well as several community partners, planned special activities around the theme for each day, such as having KinderMusik in the classroom, creating healthy snacks and reading about healthy eating, working together to beautify the school by planting flowers, creating art and encouraging families to spend time together reading, playing games and having dinner.

Save the Children, Eastern Streams Community Early Childhood Council and the Hazard-Perry County

Cradle to Career Coalition provided each Hazard and Perry preschool, Head Start and the following child care centers and family child care homes with classroom materials: New Beginnings, Learn and Play, Children’s House Montessori, Tiny Tots, Baker’s Little Blessings and Michael Deaton’s Family Child Care Home. Leatherwood Elementary School and Buckhorn Elementary School also received materials for their kindergarten classes as they have no preschool. Numerous school and community partners helped create awareness by displaying Week of the Young Child banners and yard signs.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander kicked off the events on April 4 with a reading of the Week of the Young Child proclamation which stressed the importance of affordable, high-quality early childhood programs and praised the work of early

childhood educators.

Throughout the week of April 4-8, the community was encouraged to share photos of activities on the Hazard-Perry County Kindergarten Readiness Facebook for a chance to win a prize. The prize drawing will be held on Friday, April 15, and recipients will be notified via Facebook.

For more information, please contact Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator

Candis Fugate by calling (606) 401-7471, or emailing her at, Candis.Fugate@Perry.kyschools.us, or visit the Hazard-Perry County Kindergarten Readiness Facebook page.