The Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center welcomed its first newborn of the new year born on Jan. 1 at 1:21 a.m.
Waylin David Cooper was delivered by Dr. Robin Whitaker at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.
He weighed seven pounds and 9.2 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Waylin’s mother is Patricia Baker and his grandmother is Jesse Noble. Baker said she has three daughters ages eight, three and two, and said Waylin is her first baby boy. The family resides in Jackson.
As the first baby born at Hazard ARH in 2021, the hospital gave Waylin and his family a large baby bathtub full of items every baby needs including a baby monitor. Baker and her family said the care they received from the doctor and nurses was excellent.
“It was around 10 p.m. when I went into labor and shortly after I told my mother it was time to travel to Hazard ARH,” Baker said. “Once we arrived at the hospital, the nurses gave me excellent care. My baby boy came quickly and naturally as the ARH nurses coached me throughout labor. They were all great.”
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center officials said their facility offers private labor-delivery-recovery rooms with private baths in a home-like atmosphere where the focus is on a family-centered birthing experience. Once the baby is born, the hospital offers rooming in for parents and baby to enhance newborn teaching with a newborn nursery nurse available and dedicated to this service 24 hours a day.
“Location, comfort and hospitality supported by a team of highly experienced physicians and nurses are important when selecting an environment to give birth,” said Hazard ARH OB Nurse Manager Angie Thomas. “You can trust the Hazard ARH OB team to provide compassionate and individualized patient care.”
