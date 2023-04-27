Carolyn Collett, a local author from Hazard, recently completed her new book, “The Fall of October.” The book, she said, offers stories about family struggles of handling the ongoing saga of disagreement.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Collett’s new book is a continuation of book one, “Survived by Faith and Grace.” This follow-up, according to a statement from the publisher, offers emotional stories from people who have felt connections with angels, overcoming some of life’s biggest hardships, as well as stories of heartache, triumph and happiness, leaving readers filled with hope.
Readers can purchase “The Fall of October” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work, which appeal to the Christian market.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at, (843) 507-8373.