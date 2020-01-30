Commissioners for the City of Hazard held their first meeting of the year on Jan. 21, 2020, during which the commission held the first reading of an ordinance setting the water rates at the Consumer Index Price rate. Commissioners also held the first reading of sewer rates based on the Consumer Price Index.
The city’s current rates are: $17.62 for a minimum 2,000 gallons, with the rate being $6.25 per 1,000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons and $5.75 per 1,000 gallons for for anything greater than 10,000 gallons for customers inside the corporate limits. Under the proposal, the rate for customers inside the city limits would rise to $18.03 for the minimum 2,000 gallons, $6.39 per 1,000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons and $5.88 per 1,000 gallons for all greater than 10,000 gallons.
For customers outside the city limits, the current rate is $21.54 for the minimum 2,000 gallons, $8.25 per 1,000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons and $7.75 per 1,000 gallons for anything greater than 10,000 gallons. Under the proposal, the rates would rise for customers outside the city limits to $22.04 for the minimum 2,000 galllons, $8.44 per 1,000 gallons for the next 8,000 gallons and $7.93 per 1,000 gallons for all greater than 10,000 gallons.
City Manager Derrick Hall said that, by raising the rates to match the Consumer Price Index, the city would be able to apply for grants that would be used to improve infrastructure in Hazard.
“It makes us eligible for additional funding, the old rate that we had that we passed last year, we were at the highest capacity that they would let us get loans and grants and everything from them,” said Hall, “That opens us up to able to apply for additional grant funding as well as it allows us to put that money into an account that matches every grant.”
He added that funds from the raise in rates would be used to repair and improve the water system in Perry County.
“We’ve started tank inspections on all of our water tanks to increase their capabilities to be able to repair the (water) lines themselves and to replace lines that are old, a lot of the old city lines were put down in the 1940s and have never been replaced,” said Hall, “It allows us to do the maintenance on the system and hopefully to add a water plant a little on down the road.”
Commissioners for the City of Hazard will have the second reading for the ordinances pertaining to water and sewer rates at a special meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Hazard City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public.
