During the Jan. 25 Hazard Board of Education meeting, board members held an election of board officers. Many board officers retained their positions during the election.
Board members elected as board officers included:
Ralph “Butch” Asher was nominated as Chairman of the Board;
Lisa Townes was nominated as Vice Chairman of the Board;
Sam Collins was nominated as Board Attorney;
Regina Couch was nominated as Board Finance Officer; and
Sondra Combs was nominated as Board Secretary.
All nominations for board officers were voted on and approved by board members.