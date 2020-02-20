On Feb. 13, during the Hazard Independent School district’s monthly Board of Education meeting, a presentation was given updating the board and meeting attendees of the progress made with Gear Up SOAR.
Gear Up SOAR is a federal grant dispersing $17.8 million among nine school districts and serving approximately 10,000 students, said Jan Maggard, a representative from the program. The grant, she said, is a seven year grant that started being implemented in Oct. 2018, so the schools are now in their second year with the grant, she said.
Hazard Middle School has three Gear Up SOAR representatives — Karen Hall, Michell Hardy and Mitch Fields — who help students in grades 5-8. Through Gear Up, Maggard said, they have established student-led Leadership Teams at every school to make a positive impact on their school culture and community relationships. Additionally, she said, the grant provides students with resources that build proficiency in leadership and collaboration. Through service projects, students experience civic responsibility and promote community support.
Maggard told the BOE that many things were accomplished in year one of the grant. So far, she said, the grant has served 259 students in the district, and more than 2,000 hours of service have been put into the program. 539 parents were serviced in the first year, said Maggard, and 10 family engagement activities were completed. Additionally, Maggard said, 49 students completed 56 STEM activities.
“I was an educator for 33 years and this keeps me in with the kids and I truly appreciate you all welcoming us into the schools that we’re able to help out,” said Maggard, explaining that she is grateful for the opportunity to be working with the Hazard Independent Schools.
BOE members said they were thankful for the work Gear Up has been doing for the district. “
We do appreciate Gear Up very much and everything that you all have done in our schools,” said Superintendent Sandra Johnson. “We are so fortunate to have this grant and we appreciate everything you all do.”
Chairman Ralph “Butch” Asher agreed, stating that he feels the program will reflect how beneficial it is.
“It’s a great program and I think we’ll get great results from it,” said Asher.
Maggard said in the future, she hopes to come out at least once per Gear Up quarter to provide updates to the BOE.
