The City of Hazard, along with the City of Buckhorn, intends to apply for assistance to construct a new 2 million gallons a day Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to be located in Buckhorn. City officials are seeking public opinions on the matter.
The water treatment plant, said officials, is planned to be located just downstream of the Buckhorn Dam Tailwater Channel and Squabble Creek confluence, or the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River. The project will include an intake structure in the Middle Fork channel and a WTP on the east side of the channel.
The WTP will primarily serve Buckhorn residents, the Coal Fields Industrial Park and the subdivision at the airport, but will also assist in alleviating water problems for the City of Hazard.
The City of Hazard will hold a public hearing prior to the submission of the grant. The public hearing is scheduled to be held today, July 8, at Hazard City Hall at 10 a.m. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain views on economic development needs, review proposed activities, review the proposed application and solicit public comments.