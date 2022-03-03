Recently, the Hazard City Commissioners voted and approved the reading of ordinances relating to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment of water, sewer and gas rates. The first reading of the ordinances was held on Feb. 21 and the second reading of the ordinances was held on Feb. 24 during a special called meeting of the Hazard City Commissioners.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the ordinances were done because the CPI was too high and the city wanted to lower it.

“The CPI was originally

requested as 7 percent across the board and our commission doesn’t want to do that, so we changed the ordinance so we could have a lower rate,” said Mobelini. “We thought 7 percent was too high,” he said, stating that they chose to lower the CPI to 3 percent.

“Seven is outrageous,” Mobelini said. “We did the bare minimum we could to do our own stuff too.”

According to ordinance 2022-04, an ordinance amending section 54.18 of the Hazard code regarding the water rates for customers, the city commission wishes to adjust the water rates in accordance with CPI or rate less than CPI and now it is therefore ordained by the board of commissioners of the City of Hazard that the following rates are established for customers of the city’s water distribution system:

Rates for customers inside the corporate limits:

• For a minimum of 2,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $18.28 to $18.83.

• For the next 8,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $6.48 to $6.67 per 1,000 gallons.

• For all those over 10,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $5.96 to $6.14 per 1,000 gallons.

Rates for customers outside the corporate limits:

• For a minimum 2,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $22.35 to $23.02.

• For the next 8,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $8.56 to $8.82 per 1,000 gallons.

• For all those over 10,000 gallons, the rate per quantity is changing from $8.04 to $8.28 per 1,000 gallons.

Additionally, the ordinance states that the rate to be charged to the City of Buckhorn shall be fixed at $6.39 per 1,000 gallons. Water withdrawn from a hydrant and water withdrawn for construction shall be charged at the lowest rate in the current rate schedule.

All water rates shall increase annually based on figures and calculations of the consumer price index. Effective Feb. 1 of each year beginning Feb. 1, 2022 the water rates listed above may be adjusted by the annual change in the most recent CPI. The Board of Commissioners may vote on an amount less than the current CPI. If there is a decrease or no change in the CPI then there will be no change in water rates for that year.

In ordinance 2022-05, an ordinance amending section 53.65 of the Hazard code regarding the sewer rates for customers, it states that the city commission wishes to adjust the sewage rates in accordance with CPI or rate less than CPI so it is now therefore ordained by the board of commissioners of the City of Hazard as follows:

OM & R service in Jan. 2016 was $3.86; OM & R service in July 2016 was $3.13; OM & R service in Jan. 2017 was $3.40; OM & R service in Feb. 2020 was $3.51; OM & R service in Feb. 2021 was $3.57; and OM & R service in Feb. 2022 was $3.72.

Debt service in Jan. 2016 was $1.24; debt service in July 2016 was $1.24; debt service in Jan. 2017 was $1.24; debt service in Feb. 2020 was $1.24; debt service in Feb. 2021 was $1.24; and debt service in Feb. 2022 was $1.24.

Total charge in Jan. 2016 was $4.10; total charge in July 2016 was $4.37; total charge in Jan. 2017 was $4.64; total charge in Feb. 2020 was $4.75; total charge in Feb. 2021 was $4.81; and total charge in Feb. 2022 was $4.96.

The minimum monthly charge or bill for use of wastewater treatment facilities shall be $8.20 effective Jan. 2016; $8.74 effective July 2016; $9.28 effective Jan. 2017; $9.49 effective Feb. 2020; $9.62 effective Feb. 2021; and $9.91 effective Feb. 2022 regardless of metered or estimated consumption of water, said the ordinance.

The ordinance also states that commencing effective in July 2017 and in each year thereafter, the prevailing rate OM & R may be automatically adjusted annually for increases in the CPI for all urban consumers. The board of commissioners may vote to raise the rates in an amount less than the CPI. If there is a decrease or no change in the CPI then there will be no change in sewer rates for that year.

User charge rates for customers of Perry County Sanitation District No. 1, or if applicable, for other governmental units with contracts for collection and/or processing of sewage as may now exist or be executed in the future, shall be governed by the provisions of the individual or respective agreements, stated the ordinance.

In the ordinance, it explains that for those users whose wastewater has a greater strength than normal domestic wastewater, approval of the city manager or superintendent of public works prior to any discharge and a surcharge in addition to the normal user charge will be collected. Additionally, a surcharge of 24 cents per pound of excessive BOD or suspended solids shall be charged based upon the formula set by the city, and no reduction in wastewater service charges, fees, or taxes shall be permitted because of the fact that certain wastes discharges to the wastewater works contain less than 300 mg/l of BOD or 300 mg/l of suspended solids or 30 mg/l of ammonia-nitrogen, states the ordinance.

Ordinance 2022-06, an ordinance amending section 52.11-52.13 of the Hazard code regarding the gas rates for customers, states that the city commission wishes to adjust the gas rates in accordance with CPI or rate less than CPI so it is now ordained by the board of commissioners of the City of Hazard as follows:

Rates for customers located inside the city:

Effective with the billing for gas deliveries commencing in Feb. 2022, the rate for a minimum unit is changing from $11.13 to $11.46; the rate for one unit is changing from $11.05 to $11.38; the rate for five units is changing from $11 to $11.33; the rate for ten units is changing from $10.98 to $11.31; the rate for 20 units is changing from $10.94 to $11.27; and the rate for 100 units or more is changing from $10.90 to $11.23.

Rates for customers located outside the city:

Effective with the billing for gas deliveries to customers outside the city commencing in Feb. 2022, but excluding customers the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park Pipeline, the rate for a minimum unit is changing from $11.13 to $11.46; the rate for one unit is changing from $11.05 to $11.38; the rate for five units is changing from $11 to $11.33; the rate for ten units is changing from $10.98 to $11.31; the rate for 20 units is changing from $10.94 to $11.27; and the rate for 100 units or more is changing from $10.90 to $11.23

Rates for customers on the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park Pipeline:

Effective with the billing for gas deliveries to customers outside the city commencing in Feb. 2022, the rate for a minimum unit is changing from $11.13 to $11.46; the rate for one unit is changing from $11.05 to $11.38; the rate for five units is changing from $11 to $11.33; the rate for ten units is changing from $10.98 to $11.31; the rate for 20 units is changing from $10.94 to $11.27; and the rate for 100 units or more is changing from $10.90 to $11.23.

All the above consumer rates for commercial and residential gas service shall be subject to increase annually based on changes in the CPI or an amount less than the CPI if voted on by the Board of commissioners

All ordinances were voted on and approved on Feb. 24, and rates are effective as of last month.