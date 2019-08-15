Hazard Civic Fellows graduate

On Aug. 6, city and county officials gathered at Hazard City Hall to celebrate the graduation of Hazard Civic Fellows Stacie Fugate, Hannah Collett and Samantha Turner from their summer intern program. During the ceremony, the three were also named Duchesses of Hazard.
“It has been a great summer. We’ve done a lot of amazing things,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. He continued, “We really appreciate the support from them taking the role and the lead, it’s what this community must have.”
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini agreed, stating that the interns, and their mentor City Commissioner Luke Glaser, did a great job this summer.
“It has been a good summer and we have a lot of life in this city,” said Mobelini. “I’d like to think Luke (Glaser) for coming up with the idea and making it (the internship) happen.”
The fellows’ main goal of the summer was to design, raise funds for and construct a dog park in the county. Fugate said they met their goal in funds, raising approximately $20,000 for the dog park. However, some of the money has only been pledged not collected yet.
“That’s another amazing message about our community,” said Alexander. “When we get a good idea and people step up, this community is so good about coming together and seeing these things happen, and that speaks volumes about our community,” he said.
The park was originally scheduled to be open at the end of July, but the grand opening has been pushed to September to allow more time for donated items and funding to be collected. At this time, the fence has been installed, but the other amenities the fellows plan to have not been placed yet.
“We just want to think everybody for giving us a chance to be the first Civic Fellows,” said Fugate. “We’re really thankful for this opportunity, especially for someone like us that really enjoys Hazard and believes it’s our own little corner of the world.”
