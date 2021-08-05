During the July 27 Chamber of Commerce meeting, the Hazard Civic Fellows provided a report to the Chamber of Commerce members and guests, and discussed their summer projects they had worked on throughout the internship. Afterward, the Fellows were named Dukes and Duchesses of Hazard for the completion of their summer internship which ended in late July.

This was the third year that the city has offered the internship, which was intended for helping high school and college students who are interested in a career in government or policy. Throughout the summer internship, 2021 Civic Fellows Taylor Williams, Jarrett Napier and Wallace Bates worked alongside Junior Fellows Carley Watts and Terry Davidson to engage in three major activities, completing approximately 200 hours of work on behalf of the city.

Those activities included a large project on behalf of the city; shadowing key stakeholders and attending local government meetings; and reading modern literature concerning Appalachia and engaging in discussion with other fellows. The junior fellows worked with the other fellows to research how to better connect young people with the new downtown businesses and other developments. The fellows were each given a $2,000 stipend for their summer work.

“This summer we started with a goal of addressing an issue that had been brought to our attention that some of us has experience with but we didn’t really know the full breadth of until now,” said Civic Fellow Taylor Williams. This issue, she said, is that many people are brought to the area, but not retained.

“We have a lot of different groups that bring young people to Hazard,” said Williams, adding that, within Perry County, several organizations such as Teach for America, Hazard Community and Technical College, Galen College of Nursing and more attract younger people to the area for jobs and educational opportunities. “Those organizations all exist, those young people are all here, but they don’t necessarily have a means to intermingle in the way that we currently exist.”

“Our goal is to create a vehicle for those young people during their time here, whether it’s shorter or longer lived, to have a way to get to know each other and get connected to the community, and really just make the most out of their time in Hazard,” said Williams.

Civic Fellow Wallace Bates agreed, and added that, through their internship work, they were able to look into some of the reasons for the recruitment and retaining of people to the area.

“This started out with research and interviews, collecting data, and from that we found a wide-spread interest in the existence of this association is there,” said Bates. Much of their research, he said, showed that a majority of people placed an emphasis on social programming rather than just coming to the area for professional development.

Bates said that, during the internship, the fellows also found that routine and structure are important for sustainability of the area, and said they are working to finalize financial sponsorships and connecting leaders of various organizations to continue the progress being made.

“I think the largest thing I’ve taken away from this is that it takes a lot of people who are willing to work together in the community to accomplish greater things. As an outsider who has come to Hazard as a Civic Fellow this summer, I have to say that from my perspective Hazard and Perry County both do a really good job of working together,” said Bates.

Jarrett Napier, 2021 civic fellow, said the interns also worked on other projects throughout the summer, and shared some of the details during the meeting.

“Another project we were tasked with this summer was the downtown walking tours. Obviously you can see there is an explosion of business and growth and art downtown the last couple of years. We really wanted to do this downtown walking tour to highlight our local businesses,” said Napier.

Napier said since the Fellows started with this project at the beginning of the summer, they decided to use two mediums — virtual tours and in-person tours.

All of the Fellows expressed their gratitude for being able to participate in the internship. Following the meeting, the Fellows were named Dukes and Duchesses of Hazard for the completion of their summer internship.