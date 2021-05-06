Following a few soft opening events, Hazard Coffee Company officially opened for business this week in downtown Hazard.

Stephen and Maggie Prosser, owners of Hazard Coffee Company, said they have been living in Texas for the last few years, but a recent trip to Hazard gave them the idea to open the business. The couple said the goal of opening a coffee shop in Hazard has been something they wanted to do for nearly a year, and said they have been talking about starting the business since June 2020 and started working toward the plan in Oct. 2020.

“We were here in the summer and had been in Texas the last five years, and felt like we needed to come back,” said Stephen Prosser. His wife, Maggie, agreed, and said the couple felt like it was a good time to come back to Perry County and contribute to the revitalization efforts in downtown Hazard.

“We specifically went to the Farmers Market and tried some of Emily's coffee,” said Maggie Prosser, stating that they thought the Windy Hills Coffee being sold by Emily Whitaker was really good, and connected it to the thought that Hazard didn't have many coffee options. “It started us thinking that Hazard doesn't really have a coffee shop, and we saw the bookstore going in, the quilt shop, Appalachian Apparel — all this stuff going in and we just felt like this was our opportunity to get in.”

Maggie said she grew up in Hazard and had always liked the way of life here, so she wanted to provide that opportunity for her son, but she also wanted him to have access to things she didn't.

“I was always a little town person, I loved growing up in Appalachia and I was a little sad my son was going to grow up being a Texan. Nothing wrong with Texas, but he wasn't going to be from the mountains growing up,” said Maggie. She continued, adding that the chance to open a business in Hazard allowed her to help revitalization efforts as well as provide her son an Appalachian upbringing.

“I think it was really cool when we had the opportunity for him to grow up here and be around family,” she said. “I loved growing up here, I had a great time. There wasn't even stuff like this when I was growing up so it's been so cool to see what Hazard can be and how we can add to that.”

Last week, Stephen and Maggie set up a sample table at the ArtStation's Front Porch Pickin' event on April 28, and then held soft openings for limited hours on April 29 and April 30. The business officially opened this week, on Monday, May 3. Both Maggie and Stephen said the support shown by the community so far has been amazing.

“It's really exciting and a little bit scary, because there's been overwhelming support,” said Maggie.

“It's been a really steady stream of people, not like super rushed,” said Stephen. “Friday was pretty intense. That was tough, but it worked out just fine.

“We've had people come down and check it out because they were excited about a coffee shop in Hazard. They want a place to go,” said Stephen. “People are excited to have more stuff to do downtown and it's exciting to give it to them. Just seeing how genuinely happy people are that people want to invest in the city makes you feel like you're doing the right thing. We just want people to enjoy being in Hazard.”

Hazard Coffee Company offers almond milk and oat milk in addition to regular milk. Various flavors are available, and the couple said they are seeking feedback about what the community would like to see. The business, they said, will soon be offering sugar free options as well. “We can find something for everybody,” said Maggie.

The business, located in Taxi Alley off of Main Street in downtown Hazard, is scheduled to open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the Prossers said they may extend the hours of operation later on.