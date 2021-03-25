During the March 16 meeting of the Hazard City Commission, city officials held and discussed the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would establish permissible streets of operations for all terrain vehicles (ATVs) within the Hazard city limits.

Within the ordinance, city officials said it is the intent of the City of Hazard to provide for the safe and appropriate operation of ATVs within the city limits and authorizes municipalities to designate those public highways, segments of public highways and adjoining right-of-way public highways under their jurisdiction so that ATVs may be operated. The city, said officials, has a general interest in allowing expanded use by ATVs of the public road right-of-way of roads under the city’s jurisdiction to make connections to businesses, residences and train connections, because most ditches and outside slopes are impassible. This ordinance, said officials, would also integrate Hazard and Perry County into the regional trail system being developed in Eastern Kentucky.

“The purpose of this ordinance itself is to really just initiate our intent to allow this to happen,” said InVision Hazard Coordinator Baylen Campbell, who helped propose the ordinance to the city. “This signals the beginning of the process and really sets us up as the low hanging fruit for the early development of the trail system which will connect with 19 counties in time,” said Campbell. This connection, he said, will bring several benefits, including economic boosts.

“The way a lot of counties are going about this is they’re not integrating their actual towns into the trail system itself which limits their economic benefit of this. The economic benefits of it are a whole new market to the city,” said Campbell. “At the end of the day I think the pros far outweigh the cons.”

After the first reading of the ordinance was completed, commissioners asked if there were concerns or questions. Minor Allen, chief of the Hazard Police Department, said he supported the ordinance but voiced several concerns and said he wished to see it revised.

“I own a side-by-side myself; I enjoy them. I like to trail ride and I’m full support for ATVs, for the trail system and whatever income that can provide for us. It could be a great economic boost, but there are concerns,” said Allen. “It does not consider any of the facts that I would consider safe.

Allen added that there are several factors such as age, license and safety regulations that should be considered.

“The mission of the police department is to protect and serve. The mission of the fire department is to save lives. I’ve met with the fire chief, with the deputy fire chief, my deputy chief, as well as the commissioner, and we have discussed this at length and some of the things I’m concerned about is the ordinance as it is written does not address age,” said Allen. KRS 189.515 does mention age limits and restrictions, he said, but the ordinance itself does not detail it. “I would like to see that and the restrictions it does put on there as far as what age limits can operate an ATV.”

Other concerns Allen said he had involved license requirements, hours of use and safety features.

“Vehicles with modified equipment, I see a lot of that out on the trails and stuff like that,” said Allen. “Some vehicles — I ride a lot, I see every shape and form of four-wheeler and dirt bike that’s out there — some of them are not road worthy and a lot of them aren’t even trail worthy, so I think we need to create an inspection process on each vehicle,” he said.

A possible solution to this, said Allen, is that the city fire or police departments could inspect each vehicle for safety, and possibly issue a sticker to acknowledge that it is safe for roads.

“If that vehicle is road worthy then it will have a sticker of some kind saying the City of Hazard has inspected this vehicle. That could be some kind of income generated off of that,” Allen said. “License requirement is something I think we should look at as far as what vehicles can operate.”

Allen said different vehicles have different requirements for licensing.

“Another concern I have is insurance on these vehicles,” he said. “The time of day that it’s allowed, that’s also covered in KRS.”

Allen said it should be clear which areas the trails would be around, such as schools, and what hours the trails can be used.

All of these concerns, said Allen, lead him to believe that the ordinance will bring on additional duties for the police department.

“I really anticipate that my work load is going to really increase if we do pass this ordinance. I’m not opposed to it or the trails or anything like that. I am concerned about the work that is going to be put on my department,” said Allen. “I know it’s coming and I’m not going to stand in the way of it. I’m just making sure we do it right.”

Campbell said he understands the concerns voiced by Allen, and said the ordinance can be revised in partnership between various city organizations and bodies.

“All of these concerns are very legitimate,” said Campbell. The project, he said, can be delayed for a few months to work on safety concerns and plan together. “If we bump that (date) down it will give us time to work in partnership to coordinate the correct infrastructure and designate specific roads.”

After discussing some of the concerns voiced during the meeting, commissioners ordained that specific city roads, lanes, drives, alleyways, etc. will be permitted for operation of ATVs within the City as determined in conjunction with the Hazard Police Department, Hazard Fire Department and City Commissioners. The list of designated roads may be modified in agreement by he Hazard Police Department, Hazard Fire Department and City Commissioners by amendment only, said officials.

This ordinance, said city officials, will become effective upon approval of an infrastructure plan outlining the designated roads for ATV use within the city limits. This plan is required to be brought to the Hazard City commissioners no later than June 2021.