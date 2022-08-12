The disABILITY Resource Center will soon be the site of the “Hazard Community Pantry,” and will provide complementary meals and oral hygiene products to individuals and families affected by the recent storms and flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Made possible with funding from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky, the Hazard Community Pantry will serve hot, fresh meals while supplies last, as well as toothbrushes and toothpaste. The Hazard Community Pantry will operate on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.
The disABILITY Resource Center is located at 242 Village Drive in Hazard.