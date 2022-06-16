Recently, a Perry County couple received a big surprise after winning big from a $5 scratch-off ticket.
Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie Smith, of Hazard, were running errands on Sunday, June 5, when they stopped for gas and bought Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets. That stop paid off big after Kayla Smith scratched off a ticket worth $100,000.
The couple bought two of the $5 Win Win Win tickets, one for each of them, at One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard. Officials with Kentucky Lottery said the couple was in disbelief when they saw the ticket. While scratching off their tickets in the car, Kayla said to her husband, “You might want to take this (ticket) into the store to make sure it’s right.” Ronnie went back into the store and had it checked to find out it was indeed a $100,000 winner.
Kayla’s ticket had the “money bag” symbol on the first row indicating she had won the $100,000 prize automatically.
“We were in disbelief. Full of excitement and shocked. So many emotions,” Kayla said.
The couple drove to lottery headquarters on Tuesday, June 7, walking away with a check for $71,000 after taxes. The couple is currently in the process of renovating their home and said the winnings will help with this project. The Smiths said they also plan to use some of the extra money for a vacation and items for school for their four children.
One Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.