This week, officials with the City of Hazard have been working on repairing several waterline breaks that resulted in the loss of water to multiple areas of Hazard and Perry County. On Dec. 30, a certificate of emergency was declared by the city.
Tony Eversole, as the acting city manager of Hazard, signed a certificate of emergency stating that the City of Hazard was under an emergency condition involving the supply of water to its customers both inside and outside the city due to severe weather conditions experienced in the past weeks which caused multiple serious waterline breaks and the serious loss of water storage capacity in all parts of the system. This shortage, said the certificate, threatens disruption of service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in various parts of the system. Due to this, city officials are asking any residential, commercial and industrial customers to conserve, reduce, ration or restrict water usage for the duration of the emergency condition.
City crews have repaired leaks in the Leatherwood area, the Lothair and Christopher areas and a repair near the triangle on Main Street. Crews are filling lines in the Pigeon Roost area and those customers should have water soon, said officials. Highway 80 and Hwy 476 areas are still a work in progress, and crews are working those areas in sections to locate the issues and make necessary repairs, said city officials.
To aid the community, the city had trucks distribute shipments of water cases to Robinson Elementary School and the Lost Creek Fire Department yesterday, Dec. 29, and at Robinson Elementary this morning, Dec. 30.
A special called city commissioners meeting will be held Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. and will be streamed virtually. City officials will provide an update on the situation during the meeting. For more details, pick up a copy of next week's Hazard Herald.
