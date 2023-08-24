First Baptist Church of Hazard is set to celebrate 125 years of fellowship and ministry in downtown Hazard Aug. 27. The service coincides with the exact day the church was founded in 1898.

Pastor Tim Reynolds said that, while the church is honoring its past, it is looking toward the future.

The cathedral has remained unchanged since its 1958 reconstruction, the latest of three since its inception. Reynolds said the first building was destroyed by fire in 1910, with the most recent devastation coming from the 1957 flood.

"Being the pastor here has been the highlight of mine and my wife’s life," said Reynolds. "We have only been here for four years and in those four years we have been through COVID and now the flood. We’ve been here during some difficult times but the Lord has allowed us to make some good times too."

During the pandemic, Reynolds said, the congregation assembled in the parking lot.

"During COVID we were out on the parking lot with services and during the flood we were able to provide a service that many other churches in our area were also able to do," said Reynolds.

Reynolds believes that the church and its members play a pivotal role in the community, with their influence felt daily.

"We have a church full of people who want to make a difference in their community and we’re really trying to do that. We long to do that. Everyday I pray for new opportunities that we can minister through," said Reynolds. "Our goal is not flood relief, or to feed the sick or help the homeless, we most definitely will do those things, we try to do those things. But our number one mission is the great commission, to preach the gospel and we do that as a church."

While the Aug. 27 gathering will honor founder A.S. Petrey, it's also a celebration of 125 years of continuous ministry at the same location.

"This church was the first baptist church in our community," said Reynolds. "Being here longer than any other business."

Reynolds noted that while Petrey was the founder and inaugural pastor, 20 other pastors have since led Hazard First Baptist, placing him in a long-standing legacy.

"The building is a building and we’re thankful for it. But the church is the people in it," said Reynolds.

The Aug. 27 service will begin at 10:30 a.m., featuring guest speaker Alan Dodson and a skit honoring A.S. Petrey. Reynolds mentioned a special musical performance and a complimentary luncheon after the service. Everyone is invited to mark this significant day for Hazard's oldest Baptist church.