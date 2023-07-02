Hazard High School announced a leadership change, with Kathy Patrick has been appointed as the new principal for the coming fall semester, after nearly 20 years of serving the district.
"Ms. Patrick has a strong record of service and excellence in this district and in this community,” said Hazard Superintendent Sondra Combs in a statement.“She is highly respected by her peers and has long modeled for our students and families what it means to be a lifelong learner. Patrick holds three different certifications and has pursued higher educational opportunities for herself for the better part of the last two decades. I know she will step into this position with ease, as she has already proven to her students and staff that she will be there for them from start to finish, no matter what.”
The statement said Patrick holds a bachelor’s degree in business teacher education, a master’s degree in secondary education, a sixth year degree in curriculum and instruction and a specialist degree in education leadership. She also holds professional certifications in instructional leadership, directors of pupil personnel (DPP), and teaching business and marketing education.
Patrick said in the statement she is grateful for the opportunity to lead Hazard High School.
"I am honored and humbled to be chosen to lead Hazard High School into the next era,” Patrick said. “As a lifelong resident and longtime member of the Hazard school family, I look forward to continuing to ensure this school and district are known for excellence and for our commitment to students and the families that we serve.”