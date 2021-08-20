Downtown Hazard is set to gain another new business this week. Hazard Hypnosis, located at 470 Main Street, Suite 4, is scheduled to open on Aug. 20.
Felicia Ison, hypnotist at Hazard Hypnosis, said she established the business in 2002 and used to be located on North Main Street in 2002 then moved to Airport Gardens and is now on Main Street. Ison said she is looking forward to helping Hazard grow and promote downtown revitalization. “It does feel good to be part of Hazard coming back, to be downtown,” Ison said.
Hypnotism, said Ison, is a great tool used to help people overcome a variety of obstacles in their lives.
“Everyone can be hypnotized, first of all. It's a heightened awareness and I use words to get you there to the place I need where permanent change can take place real easy,” said Ison. “I relax you to a subconscious state,” she said. Ison said she helps her clients relax into a state of being that is similar to the feeling one gets right before they fall asleep, and said that she asks questions and makes suggestions to help correct the behavior in question.
“It's like changing a computer. Your brain is your computer and you're running on a Windows 98 and I help you run on a Windows 2000 program,” said Ison. “When you see a light come into somebody's eyes that they looked dead and now all of a sudden they're light, it really makes you feel like you didn't waste your life. You did something good for somebody. It feels really good.”
Ison said most of the time it only takes one session to help a client see results, unless it is a client struggling with addiction of substances or alcohol, or clients who faced childhood trauma.
“One session is all I ever need to do for a client unless that person is harboring something really bad that happened to them as a child,” said Ison. “The only other thing that requires more sessions is substance and alcohol addiction which is automatically four sessions.”
Ison said she can help clients with smoking cessation, substance abuse, addictions, stress and anxiety, fears and phobias, sports enhancement, memory enhancement, regression, weight loss, public speaking, pain management and more. For more information, call, (606) 401-9992.