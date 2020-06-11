As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local school officials continue to develop plans for the upcoming school year and determine how to proceed in the “new normal.” Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs said, so far, much is undecided and the district is taking all guidance offered into consideration.
“We haven't for sure decided anything right now. Right now what we have, we are developing our teams,” said Combs. “As soon as graduation was complete, we started the next week with our administrative team – having weekly meetings, talking about options. After we listened to Commissioner (Kevin) Brown and the governor's recommendations, we'd meet again the next week and adjust what our goals are for opening school,” said Combs. “It's day-by-day guidance that we're getting.”
Combs said that the school board of education, along with other school officials, are weighing various options and looking at all possibilities including in-person classes, virtual education and a hybrid model.
“Our ideal plan would be in-person for our students to be back in school. We feel they get the best instruction, high-quality instruction, in the classroom, so we're exploring all options for that to happen,” said Combs. “We would probably have some type of hybrid model that we would use.”
She said that, if the pandemic continues and a fully in-person set-up isn't possible, the schools will find a way to incorporate both in-person and virtual classes.
The district, said Combs, has been keeping in contact with local healthcare officials and following guidance offered by them to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additionally, she said, district officials have been reaching out to parents to find out about internet access and get an idea of their thoughts on how to proceed.
Currently, Combs said, Aug. 6 is the expected start date for Hazard Independent Schools, but the date is subject to change based on the pandemic.
“We know it will not be normal in the sense of before COVID-19, but with our highly qualified staff and our Hazard Family, whatever the new normal is our staff will take off and run with it and we will do what is best for kids always,” said Combs. “It's going to be a collaborative effort to pull this off. I know our area is up to that task.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.