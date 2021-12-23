Over the past week, Hazard Independent Schools have been collecting items and holding a toy drive to donate to storm victims in Western Kentucky who were devastated by the tornadoes in the early morning hours of Dec.12. The district, said officials, held a “Stuff the Bus” event to collect items victims may need such as clothing, food and more, while the Hazard Middle School held a toy drive so children would still have a Christmas.
Mitch Fields, GEAR UP coordinator for Hazard Independent Schools, helped organize the drive.
“The governor’s wife did a statewide toy drive. The superintendent, when she found out we were doing a toy drive at the middle school, she contacted the governor’s wife and got us collaborating with her so we’ve become a part of the bigger effort,” said Fields. “We knew the school district was going to go ahead and do the collection of the supplies. We called our toy drive Saving Christmas because that’s basically what we wanted to do because we knew that the kids had no hope of a Christmas and we wanted them to get up Christmas morning and at least have a smile on their face because they received a toy or two,” he said.
Fields said that, in total, they collected 22 boxes of toys and had a shipment of more coming in the last day of the drive. The event, he said, shows the spirit of the district.
“Everybody screws up and our school district is no different, but everybody likes to hammer us for something we do wrong, and Hazard City Schools does so much right,” said Fields. “As long as I can remember – and I’ve been here almost 13 years – they’ve always been willing to step up and help other people.”
“Our community is a small community, our school system is a small school system but we do whatever we can to help other areas,” said Tammy Feltner, Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) coordinator for Roy G. Elementary School and Hazard Middle School.