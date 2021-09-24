The Kentucky General Assembly recently passed Senate Bill 1 on Sept. 9 during a special session called by Gov. Andy Beshear. SB 1 requires all public-school districts in the state of Kentucky to develop a COVID-19 Operations Plan. This plan addresses several measures including face mask requirements, quarantine procedures, Test to Stay, non-traditional instruction (NTI) days and remote learning. On Sept. 18, Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs released an online statement informing the community about the district’s COVID-19 Operations Plan.

In her statement, Combs said the goal of the Kentucky General Assembly and the Hazard Independent School District is to prioritize in-person learning for all students in the safest manner possible during the pandemic.

Face masks inside school buildings

The use of face masks by all students and staff inside school buildings will be required until further notice, said Combs. The purpose of this requirement, she said, is to provide the most protection from COVID-19 while it is so prevalent in the Perry County community. “Our district will stay in close communication with KDE and Department of Local Health to evaluate the local conditions and adjust as needed. As decisions are made surrounding COVID-19 and the continuation plan are adjusted these plans will be communicated to all stakeholders,” said Combs.

Students who are quarantined from school will participate in remote learning. These students’ absences from school will be excused. Communication with a child’s school is vitally important to keeping in-person learning an option during the pandemic, said Combs. Any child exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or living in a household with someone exhibiting symptoms needs to stay home and complete remote learning. While the face covering requirement is in effect, Combs said with any close contact with a positive COVID 19 case, contact tracing will begin and those who are exposed (by CDC Guidelines) will be notified and asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop for a close contact the student or staff member will need to quarantine and work with their healthcare provider whether fully vaccinated or not.

Classroom positive case contact

Combs said if there is an instance of classroom positive case contact, the affected individual(s) will be required to quarantine 10 days from the exposure and may return when symptom free; quarantine five days from the exposure and may return with a negative PCR test; or participate in the school district’s Test to Stay program as soon as program is set up.

School bus positive case contact

If there is an instance of school bus positive case contact, Combs said affected individuals must monitor for symptoms and no quarantine will be required if social distancing is maintained as much as possible; quarantine 10 days from exposure and may return when symptom free; quarantine five days from exposure and may return with a negative PCR test; or participate in the school district’s Test to Stay program as soon as program is set up.

Lunchroom positive case contact

Combs said if there is an instance of lunchroom positive case contact, the affected individuals will be asked to quarantine 10 days from exposure and may return when symptom free; quarantine five days from exposure and may return with a negative PCR test; participate in the school district’s Test to Stay program; or monitor for symptoms and no quarantine will be required if three feet social distancing was maintained.

Extracurricular positive case contact

When there is an instance of extracurricular positive case contact, Combs said these exposures will be assessed based on the conditions, such as if the activity was outdoor or indoor, on a team bus and so on. If the exposure is purely extracurricular activity based, Combs said the individual will have the following options: quarantine 10 days from exposure and may return when symptom free; quarantine five days from exposure and may return with a negative PCR test; participate in the school district’s Test to Stay program; or practice masking and social distancing protocols as much as possible during activities.

To stay program

Combs said the school district is planning on partnering with a laboratory that will offer a voluntary Test to Stay Program for quarantined students and staff. Under this program, she said, students and staff members who are quarantined will have the option of taking a rapid antigen COVID-19 test each morning to potentially eliminate the need to quarantine. Students and staff members testing negative will be able to attend school or work that day.

The testing site will be at the school. The site will be open for testing daily and only available for school district students and employees.

A parent/guardian will be responsible for bringing their child to the to school for the day if the student tests negative for the virus. Any student and/or employee testing positive for COVID-19 will need to go home and consult with their healthcare provider. This process will take place each day of the quarantine period (five school days). The Test to Stay program is voluntary. Quarantined students and staff will still have the option of quarantining at home for a period of time.

Non-traditional instruction (NTI) days

The Kentucky General Assembly provides public school districts up to 10 NTI Days annually. NTI days can only be utilized when the district closes all schools in the district. Prior to the pandemic, these days were reserved for weather related days. NTI Days can be utilized for COVID-19 related reasons if the district needs to close all schools. A decision about NTI will be communicated clearly to all students, parents/guardians, staff and community members, said Combs.

Remote learning days

The Kentucky General Assembly is providing public school districts up to 20 remote learning days to be utilized during the 2021-22 school year. These are days where a district doesn’t close all schools in the district. These days can be used when certain schools, classrooms and/or grade levels are closed due to COVID-19. Students will utilize the Google Classroom platform to complete schoolwork and could be asked to participate in Google Meets with teachers and classmates on designated remote learning days.