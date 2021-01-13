This week, officials with JCPenney released an online statement and confirmed that the JCPenney located at the Black Gold Shopping Center in Hazard will be closing this year.
"Following a comprehensive review of the JCPenney retail footprint, we announced several phases of store closures in 2020, part of our store optimization strategy that began in June and included plans to close up to 200 stores throughout our financial restructuring," said the statement. The statement continued, "While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want."
Multiple JCPenney locations have already closed, and more are set to close in the Spring of 2021, said the statement. The Hazard JCPenney is listed as one of the locations selected to close this year.
"We can confirm the Hazard, KY, store is now slated for closure," said Kristen Bennett, a representative of JCPenney.
For more information and updates, visit jcp.com.
