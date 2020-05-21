On May 18, a Hazard man was arrested on felony charges of arson and attempted murder related to a structure fire over the weekend on Russell Street in the Combs community of Perry County.
According to court documents, Samuel Hensley, 50, of Hazard, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and attempted murder.
According to court documents, Joseph Nantz, of the Perry County Sheriff's Office, stated that on May 16, Hensley started a fire in the home of his brother, Roy Hensley, knowing that Hensley and another individual were inside the residence. Samuel Hensley, the citation said, made the statement, “I'll burn this f***ing place with you all in it,” to his brother.
After the fire was started, court documents said, Hensley was seen fleeing the scene.
Both individuals inside the residence at the time of the fire escaped with no injury, but the residence was destroyed
Hensley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 26 in Perry County District Court before Judge Cody Goehring.
