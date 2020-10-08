A Hazard man was arrested Oct. 2 after a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly witnessed him attempting to attack another man with an ax.
According to the arrest citation, while responding to a separate complaint, Deputy Paul Campbell observed Nicholas K. Colwell, 30, arguing with another man.
During the course of the argument, the citation said, Colwell drew an ax in his right hand. After Cowell walked away from the argument, Campbell wrote, Colwell charged toward the other man while drawing back the ax to strike the other man.
Campbell exited his vehicle, announced his presence, then disarmed and detained Colwell, the citation said.
Campbell wrote that Colwell told him that he was arguing with his girlfriend, who was suspected as having cheated with the victim of the attempted attack.
Colwell was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree assault, and was scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 6.
