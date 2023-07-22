A Hazard man is facing charges including trafficking in meth after he was arrested on warrants, according to the Hazard Police Department.
On July 16, according to an arrest citation written by HPD Officer Jordan Childers, he arrested Michael D. Abel, 43, of Perry Park Road, on two active warrants.
Childers wrote that, during a search of Abel’s person subsequent to the arrest, he found a total of three baggies containing more than 2 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with two bags containing a tan and red powder-like substance and a snorting straw and scale.
The citation said Abel admitted to the officer that the tan and red powder was a “cutter” he uses to cut the methamphetamine with to make it weigh more.
Abel was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.