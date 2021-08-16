Recently, a Hazard man was indicted by a Perry County grand jury for allegedly strangling a minor.
According to court documents, in April, Anthony Hensley, 47, of Hazard, allegedly grabbed a minor by the throat impeding her normal breathing and circulation of the blood. Hensley, the indictment said, was charged with one count of second-degree strangulation.
Hensley is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on Sept. 30. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, and is ordered to not be within 1,000 feet of the victim's home or school.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.