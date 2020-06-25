Earlier this month, a Hazard man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking-related charges.
According to a citation by Officer Zach Miller of the Hazard Police Department, on June 9, HPD received a call reporting alleged heavy drug activity coming from a room at the Quality Inn. Upon knocking on the door of the room, Miller said, it was determined that the individual renting the room was not present and the occupants inside the room were asked to vacate the premises due to the high drug activity coming from the room. The occupants gathered their belongings and stepped outside of the room and the hotel staff then asked for officers to make sure the room was safe to clean, the citation said.
Miller said he walked through the room and observed a backpack lying beside the toilet and the toilet tank was running, so he lifted the tank lid and observed a black bag inside. The occupants were detained and read the Miranda Warning, stated the citation. While under Miranda, one of the male individuals, Jerry Jones, 40, of Hazard, admitted the black bag and backpack beside the toilet were his, Miller said.
Inside of the black bag, the citation said, were two small black baggies with a fine gray powder believed to be heroin, two small baggies of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, three pills identified as 30 mg oxycodone, 12 pills identified as 600 mg gabapentin and two small baggies of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
During a search of Jones, Miller said, he found a total of $382 in Jones’ right front pocket. Several baggies, a scale and containers were also found inside of the black bag, the citation said. Inside of the backpack that was laying beside the toilet was one black baggies with a gray rock substance consistent in color to the fine powder substance and red baggies which were also the same baggies found in the black bag from the toilet.
Jones was arrested and charged with first-offense trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine), first-offense first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Jones is scheduled to appear before Judge Cody Goehring in Perry County District Court for his arraignment on Aug. 4.
