A Hazard man was arrested on charges including trafficking in heroin after receiving information he was trafficking from a local motel.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Bailey, on March 7, he learned that a man, identified as David Feltner, 39, of Outer Reef Road, was trafficking in heroin from a room at the Daniel Boone Motel.
Bailey wrote that he learned that Feltner had an active warrant on a drug trafficking charge and went to the room with other troopers to speak with Feltner.
The citation said that, after making contact with Feltner, they search him, at ahich time they found two baggies containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, along with a large sum of cash. In addition, the citation said, officers found a 9mm handgun directly behind where Feltner was sitting and digital scales on the nightstand beside the bed.
Feltner was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.