A Hazard man was arrested on several charges, including reckless homicide after, police said, he disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign of a Breathitt school bus and hit a pedestrian, killing him.

According to a statement from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, the agency received a call reporting that a male subject had been struck by a vehicle on Ky. 15 in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County.

Troopers and detectives, the statement said, arrived at the scene along with rescue personnel and found Randall Scott Combs, 47, of Lost Creek, dead in the roadway.

Evidence at the scene, the statement said,

indicated that a Breathitt County school bus had come to a stop in the southbound lane of Ky. 15 while Combs escorted a juvenile to the bus. Combs attempted to walk across the northbound lane when a Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign of the bus and struck Combs, causing fatal injuries.

The driver of the SUV came to a stop and fled from the vehicle into a heavily-wooded area, the statement said. After searching the area, he was unable to be located.

The statement said that, after investigative efforts and multiple phone conversations, Domingo surrendered himself to state police custody without incident. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office and his body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

According to court documents, through the investigation, it was determined that Domingo has been living in the United States for approximately 11 years and doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Doming was placed under arrest and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury, reckless homicide, reckless driving, passing a loading/unloading school/church bus and driving without a license.

This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Det. Scott Caudill.