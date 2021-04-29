Recently, a Hazard man was indicted on several charges by a Perry County grand jury.
According to court documents, Jeffrey Jones, 50, of Lost Creek Road, Hazard, was indicted on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render assistance and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
In Sept. 2019, Jones, said the indictment, allegedly operated a motor vehicle and was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of Reuben Collins, and he failed to stop and ascertain the extent of the injury or render reasonable assistance when he knew, or should have known, of the serious physical injury or death. Upon contact with law enforcement, Jones allegedly assaulted Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Day by striking him with his fist behind his right ear, said the indictment. Jones allegedly committed these offenses after having been previously judged guilty for six charges of second-degree criminal possession of forged instruments in April 2015.
Jones is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit court for arraignment on July 8. He is ordered to have no contact with Trooper Matt Day.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
