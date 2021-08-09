Recently, a Perry County man was indicted on several charges including theft and forgery.
Thomas Smith, 41, of Hazard, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of theft, two counts of theft of identity of another without consent and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
According to court documents, in Feb. 2021, Smith possessed a forged check in the amount of $890 on the account of David Napier II, possessed a forged check in the amount of $4,000 on the account of David Napier and committed the offenses of theft over $500 when he took two checks belonging to David Napier and David Napier II totlaing in the amount of $4,890. Smith, stated the indictment, also knowingly used Robert Trent's name and identification card without Trent's consent to cash two forged checks and committed these offenses within five years of being convicted for the charge of fraudulent use of ID card of electronic code for benefits in Feb. 2017.
Smith is scheduled to appear in Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on Sept. 30.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.