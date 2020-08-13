A Hazard man was recently indicted on several charges related to crimes that allegedly occurred in February and March of this year.
According to court documents, in February, Eric Ison, 28, of Hazard, allegedly took a 2003 Honda Civic belonging to a female victim without her permission or consent. Then in March, the indictment said, Ison stole a 2015 Chrysler 20 Series worth more than $10,000 belonging to another female victim.
Additionally, said court documents, in March, he knowingly disobeyed an order to stop his vehicle in an attempt to elude police and was fleeing and evading police offers, engaging in conduct that created the danger of injury or death to Trooper Matt Day, of the Kentucky State Police, and Deputy Joseph Nantz, of the Perry County Sheriff's Department. Ison, the indictment said, refused to put his hands behind his back and became combative when being arrested.
Once he was in custody, the indictment said, Ison was found to be in possession a .380 caliber pistol after having been convicted of a felony, possessed marijuana and failed to produce a driver's license while operating a vehicle. These charges were committed after Ison was previously convicted for charges relating to criminal mischief, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Ison has been charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto) (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession and first-degree persistent felony offender (two counts). He is currently being lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. His bail is set in the amount of $25,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
