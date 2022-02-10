Hazard city officials are continuing to work on repairing water outages following the recent declaration of a state of emergency due to a water shortage affecting many areas of the county.

On Jan. 31, Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole declared a state of emergency in the City of Hazard because Hazard has recently experienced an emergency condition with regard to the supply of water to its customers both inside and outside the city due to severe weather conditions experienced in the past weeks, which have caused multiple serious waterline breaks. The serious loss of water storage capacity in all parts of the system threatens disruption of service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in various parts of the system, said officials.

The shortage, said Eversole, was caused by several different reasons including water, an outdated system and more.

“Monday day (Jan. 31) the system kind of started going south and it was a combination of a couple problems at the plant, then we had some major breaks. It was the perfect storm that everything that could go wrong went wrong, and then the cold temperatures and people in this area are notorious for not having their lines buried good enough and leaving their faucets to drip. You take 2-3,000 people with a half a gallon per minute drip and that adds up and it’s just a combination of everything — like I said a perfect storm — and it made us lose more than what we could hold on an already overworked system,” said Eversole.

Many of the issues, said Eversole, were noticed on Jan. 28, but did not seem that bad and didn’t really begin happening until around 3 p.m. Jan. 31. At that time, he said, city officials started taking action, but they knew it was not going to prevent the outages from happening.

“We started seeing it Friday (Jan. 28), but it wasn’t that bad then something happened at the plant, we had some main breaks, then we had the cold temperatures, and the ground shifts and aging pipes caused us to have some problems,” said Eversole. “It was inevitable, it still happened. We got some areas shut off as quick as we could then we had some breaks out in the field. We probably had about 5,000 customers off,” he said.

Eversole said that, by midnight that evening and going into the morning of Feb. 1, they began turning customers back on in different areas.

“We had to isolate certain areas and stay with the mains to try to keep as many tanks full (as we could). We’ve got roughly 30 tanks and 26 or 27 of them were in the red, which means they were low,” said Eversole. “We worked around the clock. We started turning people on Tuesday morning (Feb. 1), we turned more on Tuesday night. We turned some more on Wednesday. Some of them we had to turn back off because of breaks but we turned people on each day then by Friday we were real good – we were down to probably 100 people that was left without water,” he said.

The city, Eversole said, is still facing outages in some areas, but crews are continuing to work on resolving the problems.

“We’re still recovering. We’re down to about 5-600 customers that are without now,” said Eversole, stating that HWY 28 to Chavies and some areas of Krypton are still facing water outages. “Everything else is good, we’re building the system back up. We hope to get them back on as soon as we can.”

The city, he said, has had the Division of Water, Kentucky Rural Water and a Utilities Management Group there to help.

“We’ve got boots on the ground, we’re trying to fix the issues as we go. We’re replacing pipe if the lining is broke — we’re not even trying to patch it, we’re just replacing them. We’re doing everything we can do,” said Eversole. “I’m pleased with the response, the mayor is pleased with the response, because we were told Monday (Jan. 31) from people that have been here a long time and told from some state departments that we would be down two weeks. We were up in less than five days so we made some leaps and bounds.”

The state of emergency is still in effect, said Eversole. During the state of emergency, the City of Hazard Utilities has asked for residents in areas that still have water to please not let their faucets run or drip to prevent freezing, and have asked for all residents to conserve as much water as possible. All car washes and all laundromats that are on the city water system were also notified to close immediately at the beginning of the state of emergency declaration.

“I’ve got two car washes shut down right now,” said Eversole. He continued, stating that he let the car washes work half a day on Tuesday, Feb. 8, because they are on a different side of the system than the affected areas. “The car washes being open really and truly don’t affect that area, but it still does affect the whole system. I know they need to work too, so I allowed them to be open half a day,” he said.

The city, Eversole said, tries to keep the community updated by posting on Facebook, but with the amount of incoming calls and messages make the process more difficult.

“The girls are bombarded with phone calls. It really doesn’t help for people to call and ask when the water will be back on because the girls don’t know. They just post what we tell them out in the field,” said Eversole.

Eversole said he knows how inconvenient it is to not have water, and said he and the city want the community to know the city is doing everything they can to help.

“I know it’s aggravating to not have water. I didn’t have water for three days; the mayor didn’t have water for two days. I’ve got employees that work here that still don’t have water that live in some of those affected areas. It’s just something that happens and it’s something that we can live with. We just ask people to be patient. I mean it is better than what it was,” said Eversole.

The city, he said, will continue to work on repairs until the water system is restored. Once the system is back to normal levels, he said, the state of emergency will be lifted.

“It is probably going to go on for a few more days until we can get the core tanks built up to where I’m comfortable with then we’ll look at lifting it,” said Eversole. “Our crews are working around the clock, I’m working around the clock, my assistant is working around the clock. We’re doing everything that we can do and we’re trying to make it better, and it is better than what it was.

“We’re doing repairs. We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars. I’ve got millions of dollars of grant requests in to repair more lines,” he said.