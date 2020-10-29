This week, on Oct. 26, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $3,690,902 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for seven projects in Eastern Kentucky communities that will update infrastructure, bolster education, spur economic development, improve health care and build a better Kentucky. The Department for Local Government (DLG) administers the grant funding. Communities receiving funds are Hazard, Booneville, Morehead, Mount Vernon and Somerset.

DLG Commissioner and ARC Representative Dennis Keene said the projects will each play a vital role in their area and for the state.

“These seven projects are invaluable for Eastern Kentucky. They will provide critical improvements and important investments while we work to provide real opportunity in every community across the commonwealth,” said Keene.

“These projects will improve the lives of people in Eastern Kentucky. They also further illustrate my administration’s commitment to the region and our promise to protect the commonwealth’s economy despite the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Beshear said. “We are grateful for the leaders who made these projects possible and for ARC’s continued commitment to Kentucky.”

In Hazard, two organizations will benefit from the funding — the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky and Teach for America Appalachia.

“If there is one Eastern Kentucky community that knows how to leverage ARC funds, Hazard is on the move,” said Beshear, adding that local government in Hazard and Perry County are very involved and effective in seeking funding to improve their areas and complete projects within the region.

The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, located in Hazard, will use $800,000 in ARC funding for the “Moon, Mars and Beyond Gateway to Tomorrow” project, which will generate excitement about STEM careers and NASA’s “Return to the Moon by 2024” missions. The project includes an interactive science center, an outreach program in schools for students who cannot travel to the center, virtual programs and the establishment of a “Moon, Mars and Beyond Facilitation Team.” Upon completion, the project will create two jobs and will include 1,875 students.

“On behalf of the staff and board of directors of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, I would like to thank Gov. Beshear, Commissioner Keene and the Appalachian Regional Commission for this investment in the young people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Challenger Learning Center Executive Director Tom Cravens. The funding, he said, will be instrumental in helping inspire and involve future generations in STEM and other programs.

“Through this program, students will also be exploring careers in aerospace and aviation,” said Cravens. “A few people would argue that space exploration isn't an inspiring and motivating tool to use kids excited about STEM. We've all heard of the Apollo missions from the 60s and early 70s that motivated a whole generation of scientists and engineers, and we (at the CLCKY) and Gov. Beshear's administration think that this will do the same for our students in Eastern Kentucky.”

The Hazard CLCKY, said Cravens, is one of more than 40 centers in the world and is thankful for the support shown.

“Our center in Hazard was the first one in a rural community and the first one in Kentucky,” said Cravens. “ARC was the Challenger Learning Center’s first investor when the Center originally opened in 1999, and we appreciate this grant, which will kick off the third decade of this innovative STEM learning Center.”

Teach for America Appalachia, also located in Hazard, will use $500,000 to recruit, train and retain K-12 teachers for underserved areas in Eastern Kentucky by offering new training opportunities and incentives. The project will recruit 290 teachers and plans to retain at least 250 past their initial two-year contract. This project would serve 15 school districts within 12 Appalachian counties.

This funding, said Beshear, is important for several reasons and will greatly help the city and county find teachers for the children of the community.

“If we have learned anything through COVID-19, it's that we as parents have underappreciated teachers, because we now know how hard it is to try to help our kids in the day-to-day learning experience,” said Beshear.

“Because of the Appalachian Regional Commission and this administration’s profound belief in our students and communities, we are so grateful to be the recipients of this Appalachian Regional Commission grant,” said Teach for America Appalachia Executive Director Stephanie Devine. “The grant will allow us to launch bold initiatives that will change the face of education in Appalachian Eastern Kentucky.”

Beshear also announced nearly $4 million in funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to a dozen communities for improvement of local streets and roads this week.

“One way we make a better Kentucky is by empowering our local governments to improve and maintain the local traffic routes their citizens use every day,” Beshear said. “Smoother pavement, repaired road beds, improved drainage — simple things by themselves but highly important to the people who use them every day.”

The funding, in the amount of $3,963,809, will reimburse 10 counties and three cities for work such as pavement repair, resurfacing and drainage ditching on roadways that were rated in poor condition. The projects were submitted for funding consideration from local officials. In each case, KYTC district engineers assessed road conditions to determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.