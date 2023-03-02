The Hazard Police Department announced March 1 that they have seized pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs and paraphernalia during the course of an ongoing investigation into a residence at Gorman Hollow.

In a statement issued March 1, the agency announced that, while conducting surveillance on the residence on Feb. 28, they observed a vehicle leaving the property — a “known drug house.”

According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, he and Officer Daniel Miller conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle — which had excessive tint — on East Main Street.

Childers wrote that he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle.

A passenger, the citation said, admitted they had just smoked marijuana and the driver — Joey Jent., 46, of Mimosa Hill, Happy, gave consent to search the vehicle.

All three individuals in the vehicle — Jent, Wesley Stacy, 40, of Raccoon Creek Road, Hazard, and Maranda Conner, 34, of Little Lane, Hazard — were read their rights and the officers began to search the vehicle.

The citation said that, during the search, officers found several bags containing a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine (8 ounces in total, according to the HPD statement), baggies containing a brown tinted substance believed to be heroin, five pills and a bag of an unknown substance. Further, Childers wrote, the officers found several bags of marijuana, scales, a broken glass meth pipe and several baggies, as well as several thousand dollars, which was found on Jent.

Childers wrote that all three denied ownership of the items in the vehicle and were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. Jent was also charged with traffic charges.

Childers wrote that, while being transported from the scene, Stacy stated he would like to take the blame for the items found in the truck.

According to the statement from HPD, on March 1, the agency executed a search warrant on the residence, during which they found approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and other drugs, as well as more than $750 in cash.

Court records show that one person was arrested during the execution of the warrant — Dustin Howard, 23, of Jakes Fork Road, Bulan, who was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The HPD statement said the investigation is ongoing and is being led by Childers.