The 2022 Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation Award Ceremony and Luncheon were held on Oct. 27. This year the event was held at the Perry County Public Library’s new Imagination Station.

The annual event was catered by Shenanigans and Appalachian Wireless sponsored the luncheon.

The event featured several categories for members and non-members, as well as special awards.

The 2022 Best Service Award was presented to WYMT (large company category) and Chris Gooch (small company category).

The award for 2022 Best Retail Business was given to Perry Distributors.

The 2022 Best Established Business (25 years or more) was awarded to Clutts Auto Sales.

The Best New Member Business award for 2022 was presented to Big Blue Smokehouse.

The Perry County Community Foundation was voted as the 2022 Best Non-profit Organization. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky was also recognized for this award.

The Best Healthcare Award for 2022 was presented to the Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Non-member awards and special awards were also given during the ceremony and luncheon.

The Best Service Award for non-members was awarded to Huff Heating and Cooling.

The recipients of the Non-member Best Retail Award were Hot Mess Express and Ready Set Play.

The First Baptist Church received the Best Non-Profit Award in the non-member category.

Three special awards were given during the Chamber meeting.

The 2022 Community Leadership Award (for flood relief response) was presented to Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

The Best Community Service Award was given to the Housing Development Alliance.

WSGS received the Community Lifeline Award.

The Chamber of Commerce and community members congratulate all winners and recipients.