Earlier this week, on March 1, many areas of Perry County experienced flooding and mudslides resulting in multiple roads being closed down. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening, Feb. 28, due to extremely heavy rainfall across the commonwealth throughout the weekend, and on March 1, both the City of Hazard and Perry County declared a local state emergency due to the flooding, mudslides and road breaks.

In the days following, city and county crews worked to clean up the debris.

Some of the roads that were closed off during the flood included River Road behind Walkertown Service Center to Perry County Ambulance Service, Main Street from the City Ball Court to City Hall, and the roadway between Triangle Park and old Redline Service Center, among others. Several other areas in the county, such as Skyline Drive in Hazard and Dipsy Doodle Curve in Lothair, also experienced flooding, mudslides and road breaks.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Wayne Stacy said damage from the flooding, mudslides and road breaks spanned throughout Perry County.

“We’ve seen roads that the water has washed out up under them,” said Alexander.

Alexander said crews also saw road breaks, flooding and power outages as they worked. The slides and floods, said Alexander, made it difficult for crews to get out to some places, but they are continuing to work as they can.

“Water, snow and ice, that stuff does a tremendous amount of damage to county roads,” said Alexander, explaining that many of the roads were already at risk of breaking due to the recent snow and ice storms, and now with the flooding on top it was bound to happen in some areas. The river, said Alexander, crested at 24.7 feet.

“It was a substantial flood for sure,” said Stacy.

Stacy said that, in addition to cleaning up after the events, crews had to conduct several rescues from residences and vehicles.

“We had some evacuations we had to get to people. We also had some cars stalled out in roadways covered with water,” said Stacy. “There were several throughout the county. It’s widespread.”

Although the city and county continually warned people not to attempt driving through flooded roads and areas, said Stacy, there were still several residents who attempted to do so and got stuck. Those individuals, he said, required assistance to get out.

“Turn around, don’t drown. You should never drive through water, period. We’ve had several rescues because of that situation,” said Stacy. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away, said officials.

Many residences, said Stacy, were damaged by the flooding, mudslides and road breaks.

“We have some (houses) that are completely destroyed, but we have some that have moderate to minor damage as well,” said Stacy. He continued, stating that he is in the process of assessing damage from this event, as well as the recent snow and ice storms. “We’re at the very preliminary stages.

“I’ll be doing damage assessments for probably the next week, maybe two. I’m still doing damage assessments from the ice storms as well,” Stacy said. “Really at this point in time, we don’t know how many we have. We’ve got several that we know of but we assume there are more we haven’t heard from yet.”

The county, said local officials, will be seeking assistance from FEMA.

“It takes time, but we will have FEMA in. We will ask for assistance, but it does take time for that process to work,” said Alexander.

Stacy agreed, adding that the process is a long one, but they are already working on it.

“We’re in that process and will be for the next few weeks. It’s not a quick process,” said Stacy. If any Hazard or Perry County resident had damage to their house, they should contact Stacy at, (606) 439-3699, and report it. This assistance, he said, does not include property or land, just the houses.

On Tuesday, March 2, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buckhorn Reservoir in Buckhorn said the reservoir was currently at 818.4 feet or 56 percent full, and the Carr Creek Reservoir in Sassafras was currently at 1037.7 feet or 47 percent full.

The Buckhorn and Carr Creek Dams on the Middle Fork and the North Fork, respectively, of the Kentucky River are currently storing water and providing a reduction to the flooding occurring downstream, said officials. The dams, said officials, are structurally sound and operating as designed. As of March 2, the Buckhorn Dam was releasing 240 cubic feet per second. Buckhorn Lake, said officials, is expected to stay above the pool elevation of 805 for the next 10-14 days.

These reservoir elevations will impact access to properties along Ky. 257 in Leslie County. Due to downstream flooding, officials said they are unable to increase the release at this time. Forecasted river conditions indicate they may be able to begin increasing the release by the weekend. The Corps said they will continue to work with stakeholders to keep the community informed while managing lake releases.

To try and help the community, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced the creation of the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund this week. The money, said representatives of the organization, will be distributed directly to families affected by the destructive flooding throughout the region. The Foundation, they said, will also make small grants to small businesses and family farms in need. Partnerships with the SEKY chapter of the American Red Cross, the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund and the Appalachian Impact Fund will ensure all donations are distributed to those with the most need, said organization officials. Donations can be made to SEKY flood relief at any Community Trust Bank location, mailed to the Foundation for Appalachian KY at 420 Main St. Hazard, KY 41701, or can be made online at, www.appalachianky.org.