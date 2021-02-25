Earlier this month, on Feb. 1, during a special called meeting of the Hazard City Commissioners, commissioners held the first readings for ordinances to increase the rates of water, sewage and gas. Motions were made and approved for all three first readings and all rate changes were effective beginning Feb. 1, 2021. Last week, during the Feb. 18 City Commissioner meeting, commissioners held a second reading and approved the rate increases.

“As we discussed in the past and presented to the commission when we made the initial change to water rates and stated it would be adjusted annually by CPI, that allows us to keep up with the cost. Hopefully to keep up with the cost of the electricity that we’re having to extend in this, but it does cover the cost incurred by producing water,” said City Manager Derrick Hall.

Hall said that, even with the increase, Hazard still has some of the best rates in the state.

We were still the third lowest in the entire state,” said Hall, adding that he hasn’t received the most recent report yet.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the rate increases are not a fun or wanted part of the job, but they are necessary to improve.

“We’ve got to do these things,” said Mobelini. “We haven’t had an increase in our rates in how many years? In order to apply for all these projects out there you have to have some skin in the game.”

City commissioners approved motions for the second reading of an ordinance amending section 54.18 of the Hazard code regarding the water rates for customers; an ordinance amending section 53.65 of the Hazard code regarding the sewer rates for customers; and an ordinance amending section 52.11-52.13 of the Hazard code regarding the gas rates for customers. The ordinance amending section 54.18 of the Hazard code regarding the water rates for customers stated that the City Commission wishes to adjust the water rates in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), therefore it is now ordained by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Hazard that new, increased rates are established for customers of the city’s water distribution system.

According to the new ordinance, the rate per quantity for a minimum of 2,000 gallons for customers inside the corporate limits will be raised from $18.03 to $18.28. The rate per quantity for the next 8,000 gallons for customers inside the corporate limits will be raised from $6.39 to $6.48 per 1,000 gallons and the rate per quantity for all over 10,000 gallons for customers inside the corporate limits will increase from $5.88 to $5.96 per 1,000 gallons. Additionally, the ordinance states that the rate per quantity for a minimum of 2,000 gallons will be increased from $22.04 to $22.35 for customers outside the corporate limits. The rate per quantity for the next 8,000 gallons will be raised from $8.44 to $8.56 per 1,000 gallons for customers outside the corporate limits and the rate per quantity for all over 10,000 gallons will increase from $7.93 to $8.04 per 1,000 gallons for customers outside the corporate limits.

The rate to be charged to the City of Buckhorn will be fixed at $6.39 per 1,000 gallons, said the proposed water ordinance. Water withdrawn from a hydrant and water withdrawn from construction will be charged at the lowest rate in the current rate schedule.

City commissioners also spoke about an ordinance amending section 53.65 of the Hazard code regarding the sewer rates for customers. The City Commission, stated the ordinance, wishes to adjust the sewer rates in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), therefore it is now ordained by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Hazard that a new schedule of user charge rates will apply to each user of the wastewater treatment works. Operation, Maintenance and Replacement (OM&R) service rates (per 1,000 gallons) increased from $3.51 in Feb. 2020 to $3.57 in Feb. 2021. Debt Service rates (per 1,000 gallons) remained at $1.24 in Feb. 2020 to $1.24 in Feb. 2021. Total charge rates (per 1,000 gallons) increased from $4.75 in Feb. 2020 to $4.81 in Feb. 2021. The minimum monthly charge or bill for use of wastewater treatment facilities effective Feb. 1, 2021 will be $9.62.

An ordinance amending section 52.11-52.13 of the Hazard code regarding the gas rates for customers was also passed. This ordinance states that the City Commission wishes to adjust the gas rates in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Rates per MCF for customers located inside the city (for commercial and residential customers) will be raised from a minimum unit rate of $10.98 to $11.13; one unit from $10.90 increased to $11.05; five units increased from $10.85 to $11.00; ten units increased from $10.83 to $10.98; 20 units from $10.79 to $10.94; and 100 units or above from $10.75 to $10.90. Rates per MCF for customers located outside of the city, excluding customers of the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park Pipeline, for commercial and residential customers will be increased from a minimum unit rate of $10.98 to $11.13; from one unit at $10.90 raised to $11.05; five units from $10.85 to $11.00; ten units from $10.83 to $10.98; 20 units from $10.79 to $10.94; and 100 units or above from $10.75 to $10.90.

The rates for customers on the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park Pipeline will be raised from a minimum unit rate of $10.98 to $11.13; one unit from $10.90 to $11.05; five units from $10.85 to $11.00; ten units from $10.83 to $10.98; 20 units from $10.79 to $10.94; and 100 units or above from $10.75 to $10.90.

Motions were made and approved for all three second readings and all rate changes are effective beginning Feb. 1, 2021.